20 classic cheat codes that still work in GTA 3: Definitive Edition
Some of them come with a catch, but all of the originals remain.
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for modern platforms. This package includes the iconic GTA III with enhanced visuals, controls, and other quality of life improvements. Many of the original game’s cheat codes, however, remain unchanged. Cheat codes might be a relic of the past, but they’re part of Grand Theft Auto’s DNA. Here’s a look at every confirmed cheat from GTA III’s Definitive Edition.
All confirmed GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats
Below is a list of all confirmed GTA III - The Definitive Edition cheats across all available platforms. Keep in mind, certain cheats have been omitted from the original, namely the code for increased gore, invisibility, or for destroying all cars. It’s also possible more cheat codes have been added, and if so, we’ll include those as they’re discovered.
To use cheat codes, simply input the following button/key prompts during your game. They don’t need to be pressed in rapid succession.
All Weapons
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: GUNSGUNSGUNS
Full Health
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: GESUNDHEIT
Full Armor
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: TORTOISE
Receive $250,000
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, L, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: IFIWEREARICHMAN
Raise Wanted Level
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- PC: MOREPOLICEPLEASE
Lower Wanted Level
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- PC: NOPOLICEPLEASE
Change Outfit
- PlayStation: Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right
- Xbox: Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right
- Nintendo Switch: Right, Down, Left, Up, L, ZL, Up, Left, Down, Right
- PC: ILIKEDRESSINGUP
Armed Pedestrians
- PlayStation: R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down
- Xbox: RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down
- Nintendo Switch: ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, Up, Down
- PC: WEAPONSFORALL
Angry Pedestrians
- PlayStation: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2
- Xbox: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT
- Nintendo Switch: Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, L, ZL
- PC: NOBODYLIKESME
Rioting Pedestrians
- PlayStation: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1
- Xbox: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB
- Nintendo Switch: Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, ZL, L
- PC: ITSALLGOINGMAAAD
Speed Up Time
- PlayStation: Circle (x3), Square (x5), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B (x3), X (x5), LB, Y, B, Y
- Nintendo Switch: A (x3), Y (x5), L, X, A, X
- PC: MADWEATHER
Faster Gameplay
- PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2
- Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT
- Nintendo Switch: X, Up, Right, Down, Y, L, ZL
- PC: TIMEFLIESWHENYOU
Slower Gameplay
- PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2
- Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT
- Nintendo Switch: X, Up, Right, Down, Y, R, ZR
- PC: BOOOOORING
Improved Handling
- PlayStation: R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle
- Xbox: RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y
- Nintendo Switch: R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X
- PC: CORNERSLIKEMAD
Flying Cars
- PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Xbox: Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB
- Nintendo Switch: Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R
- PC: CHITTYCHITTYBB
Spawn Tank
- PlayStation: Circle (x6), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B (x6), RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y
- Nintendo Switch: A (x6), R, ZL, L, X, B, X
- PC: GIVEUSATANK
Clear Weather
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y
- Nintendo Switch: L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X
- PC: SKINCANCERFORME
Cloudy Weather
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X
- Nintendo Switch: L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y
- PC: ILIKESCOTLAND
Rainy Weather
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B
- Nintendo Switch: L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A
- PC: ILOVESCOTLAND
Foggy Weather
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A
- Nintendo Switch: L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, B
- PC: PEASOUP
Bonus
Big Head Mode (Konami Code)
- PlayStation: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X
- Xbox: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A
- Nintendo Switch: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B
Do the GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats disable trophies or achievements?
Unlike the PS4 port of GTA III, the new Definitive Edition does disable trophies and achievements across PlayStation and Xbox. So, if you plan on chasing that sweet platinum trophy or 1000 gamerscore, you’ll have to resist the urge to play with cheat codes. The nice thing is that you can have multiple save files, so you can use one to cheat as much as you’d like, while the other one can be used to earn trophies.
Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition is available now.