20 classic cheat codes that still work in GTA 3: Definitive Edition

Some of them come with a catch, but all of the originals remain.

Joseph Yaden

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for modern platforms. This package includes the iconic GTA III with enhanced visuals, controls, and other quality of life improvements. Many of the original game’s cheat codes, however, remain unchanged. Cheat codes might be a relic of the past, but they’re part of Grand Theft Auto’s DNA. Here’s a look at every confirmed cheat from GTA III’s Definitive Edition.

All confirmed GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats

Below is a list of all confirmed GTA III - The Definitive Edition cheats across all available platforms. Keep in mind, certain cheats have been omitted from the original, namely the code for increased gore, invisibility, or for destroying all cars. It’s also possible more cheat codes have been added, and if so, we’ll include those as they’re discovered.

To use cheat codes, simply input the following button/key prompts during your game. They don’t need to be pressed in rapid succession.

Cheat codes have made their triumphant return in GTA III - The Definitive Edition!Rockstar Games

All Weapons

  • PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • PC: GUNSGUNSGUNS

Full Health

  • PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • PC: GESUNDHEIT

Full Armor

  • PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • Xbox: RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • PC: TORTOISE

Receive $250,000

  • PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • Xbox: RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, L, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
  • PC: IFIWEREARICHMAN

Raise Wanted Level

  • PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
  • Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
  • Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
  • PC: MOREPOLICEPLEASE

Lower Wanted Level

  • PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
  • Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
  • Nintendo Switch: ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
  • PC: NOPOLICEPLEASE

Change Outfit

  • PlayStation: Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right
  • Xbox: Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right
  • Nintendo Switch: Right, Down, Left, Up, L, ZL, Up, Left, Down, Right
  • PC: ILIKEDRESSINGUP

Armed Pedestrians

  • PlayStation: R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down
  • Xbox: RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down
  • Nintendo Switch: ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, Up, Down
  • PC: WEAPONSFORALL

Angry Pedestrians

You can start using cheats right away. Rockstar Games
  • PlayStation: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2
  • Xbox: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT
  • Nintendo Switch: Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, L, ZL
  • PC: NOBODYLIKESME

Rioting Pedestrians

  • PlayStation: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1
  • Xbox: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB
  • Nintendo Switch: Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, ZL, L
  • PC: ITSALLGOINGMAAAD

Speed Up Time

  • PlayStation: Circle (x3), Square (x5), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
  • Xbox: B (x3), X (x5), LB, Y, B, Y
  • Nintendo Switch: A (x3), Y (x5), L, X, A, X
  • PC: MADWEATHER

Faster Gameplay

  • PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2
  • Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT
  • Nintendo Switch: X, Up, Right, Down, Y, L, ZL
  • PC: TIMEFLIESWHENYOU

Slower Gameplay

  • PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2
  • Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT
  • Nintendo Switch: X, Up, Right, Down, Y, R, ZR
  • PC: BOOOOORING

Improved Handling

  • PlayStation: R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle
  • Xbox: RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y
  • Nintendo Switch: R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X
  • PC: CORNERSLIKEMAD

Flying Cars

  • PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
  • Xbox: Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB
  • Nintendo Switch: Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R
  • PC: CHITTYCHITTYBB
Almost all cheat codes from the original remain intact in GTA III - The Definitive Edition.Rockstar Games

Spawn Tank

  • PlayStation: Circle (x6), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
  • Xbox: B (x6), RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y
  • Nintendo Switch: A (x6), R, ZL, L, X, B, X
  • PC: GIVEUSATANK

Clear Weather

  • PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle
  • Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y
  • Nintendo Switch: L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X
  • PC: SKINCANCERFORME

Cloudy Weather

  • PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square
  • Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X
  • Nintendo Switch: L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y
  • PC: ILIKESCOTLAND

Rainy Weather

  • PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle
  • Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B
  • Nintendo Switch: L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A
  • PC: ILOVESCOTLAND

Foggy Weather

  • PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X
  • Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A
  • Nintendo Switch: L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, B
  • PC: PEASOUP

Bonus

Big Head Mode (Konami Code)

  • PlayStation: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X
  • Xbox: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A
  • Nintendo Switch: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B

Do the GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats disable trophies or achievements?

Unlike the PS4 port of GTA III, the new Definitive Edition does disable trophies and achievements across PlayStation and Xbox. So, if you plan on chasing that sweet platinum trophy or 1000 gamerscore, you’ll have to resist the urge to play with cheat codes. The nice thing is that you can have multiple save files, so you can use one to cheat as much as you’d like, while the other one can be used to earn trophies.

Grand Theft Auto III - The Definitive Edition is available now.

