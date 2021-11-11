20 classic cheat codes that still work in GTA 3: Definitive Edition

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III , Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for modern platforms. This package includes the iconic GTA III with enhanced visuals, controls, and other quality of life improvements. Many of the original game’s cheat codes, however, remain unchanged. Cheat codes might be a relic of the past, but they’re part of Grand Theft Auto’s DNA. Here’s a look at every confirmed cheat from GTA III’s Definitive Edition.

All confirmed GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats

Below is a list of all confirmed GTA III - The Definitive Edition cheats across all available platforms. Keep in mind, certain cheats have been omitted from the original, namely the code for increased gore, invisibility, or for destroying all cars. It’s also possible more cheat codes have been added, and if so, we’ll include those as they’re discovered.

To use cheat codes, simply input the following button/key prompts during your game. They don’t need to be pressed in rapid succession.

Cheat codes have made their triumphant return in GTA III - The Definitive Edition! Rockstar Games

All Weapons

PlayStation : R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox : RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : GUNSGUNSGUNS

Full Health

PlayStation : R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox : RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZR, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

ZR, ZR, L, R, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : GESUNDHEIT

Full Armor

PlayStation : R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox : RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

ZR, ZR, L, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : TORTOISE

Receive $250,000

PlayStation : R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Xbox : RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZR, L, L, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

ZR, ZR, L, L, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : IFIWEREARICHMAN

Raise Wanted Level

PlayStation : R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Xbox : RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left PC : MOREPOLICEPLEASE

Lower Wanted Level

PlayStation : R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Xbox : RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down PC : NOPOLICEPLEASE

Change Outfit

PlayStation : Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right

Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right Xbox : Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right

Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right Nintendo Switch : Right, Down, Left, Up, L, ZL, Up, Left, Down, Right

Right, Down, Left, Up, L, ZL, Up, Left, Down, Right PC : ILIKEDRESSINGUP

Armed Pedestrians

PlayStation : R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down

R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down Xbox : RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down

RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down Nintendo Switch : ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, Up, Down

ZR, R, X, B, ZL, L, Up, Down PC : WEAPONSFORALL

Angry Pedestrians

You can start using cheats right away. Rockstar Games

PlayStation : Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2

Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2 Xbox: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT

Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT Nintendo Switch : Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, L, ZL

Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, L, ZL PC : NOBODYLIKESME

Rioting Pedestrians

PlayStation : Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1

Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1 Xbox : Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB

Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB Nintendo Switch : Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, ZL, L

Down, Up, Left, Up, B, R, ZR, ZL, L PC : ITSALLGOINGMAAAD

Speed Up Time

PlayStation : Circle (x3), Square (x5), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle (x3), Square (x5), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox : B (x3), X (x5), LB, Y, B, Y

B (x3), X (x5), LB, Y, B, Y Nintendo Switch : A (x3), Y (x5), L, X, A, X

A (x3), Y (x5), L, X, A, X PC : MADWEATHER

Faster Gameplay

PlayStation : Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2 Xbox : Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT

Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT Nintendo Switch : X, Up, Right, Down, Y, L, ZL

X, Up, Right, Down, Y, L, ZL PC : TIMEFLIESWHENYOU

Slower Gameplay

PlayStation : Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2 Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT

Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT Nintendo Switch : X, Up, Right, Down, Y, R, ZR

X, Up, Right, Down, Y, R, ZR PC : BOOOOORING

Improved Handling

PlayStation : R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle

R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle Xbox : RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y

RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y Nintendo Switch : R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X

R, L, ZR, L, Left, R, R, X PC : CORNERSLIKEMAD

Flying Cars

PlayStation : Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1 Xbox : Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB

Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB Nintendo Switch : Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R

Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Down, L, R PC : CHITTYCHITTYBB

Almost all cheat codes from the original remain intact in GTA III - The Definitive Edition. Rockstar Games

Spawn Tank

PlayStation : Circle (x6), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle (x6), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Xbox : B (x6), RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y

B (x6), RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y Nintendo Switch : A (x6), R, ZL, L, X, B, X

A (x6), R, ZL, L, X, B, X PC : GIVEUSATANK

Clear Weather

PlayStation : L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle Xbox : LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y

LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y Nintendo Switch : L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X

L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, X PC : SKINCANCERFORME

Cloudy Weather

PlayStation : L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square Xbox : LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X

LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X Nintendo Switch : L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y

L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, Y PC : ILIKESCOTLAND

Rainy Weather

PlayStation : L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle Xbox : LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B

LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B Nintendo Switch : L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A

L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, A PC : ILOVESCOTLAND

Foggy Weather

PlayStation : L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X Xbox : LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A

LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A Nintendo Switch : L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, B

L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, R, ZL, B PC : PEASOUP

Bonus

Big Head Mode (Konami Code)

PlayStation : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X Xbox : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A Nintendo Switch : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B

Do the GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats disable trophies or achievements?

Unlike the PS4 port of GTA III, the new Definitive Edition does disable trophies and achievements across PlayStation and Xbox. So, if you plan on chasing that sweet platinum trophy or 1000 gamerscore, you’ll have to resist the urge to play with cheat codes. The nice thing is that you can have multiple save files, so you can use one to cheat as much as you’d like, while the other one can be used to earn trophies.