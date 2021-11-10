Here’s exactly when you can start playing the remastered GTA Trilogy

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is set to launch November 11 on just about any platform you could possibly want it on: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Given that we’re hours away from launch, knowing exactly when and where the games go live is essential so you can dive back into these crime-infested cities. In true Rockstar fashion, the rollout won’t follow the traditional midnight release timing, so this info becomes even more vital.

When is the GTA Trilogy release time?

Leading up to launch, GTA Trilogy’s publishers at Rockstar Games have posted an official support page detailing the precise release time of the complete collection. Put simply, the game is expected to go live November 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern. In accord with time zones, those on the West Coast will be able to enjoy the new GTA Trilogy on November 11 at 7 a.m. Pacific.

San Andreas makes its triumphant return on November 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Rockstar Games

Rockstar has not listed any specific launch times tailored to certain platforms, so it should be available at that time regardless of where you choose to play it.

What’s are the GTA Trilogy updates?

While Rockstar aims to make this updated GTA Trilogy fairly faithful to its original versions, there are some modern accoutrements and updates that will make the games more palatable to today’s audience. Here’s a quick recap of the highlights.

Vice City looks and plays better than ever thanks to a wide range of improvements. Rockstar Games

Overhauled visuals: High-res textures, rebuilt lighting system, improved environmental effects, enhanced foliage, increased draw distance.

GTAV -style controls.

-style controls. Updated weapon and radio station selection wheels.

Updated mini-maps with the ability to set waypoints.

Improved gunplay, targeting, and drive-by controls.

The ability to restart failed missions.

Updated Achievements and Trophies with new Rockstar Social Club accomplishments

Increased language support.

Platform-specific features: 4K/60 fps support on PS5 and Xbox Series X. DLSS support for PC. Touch-screen controls on Switch.

What are the GTA Trilogy file sizes?

The file sizes for the trilogy will be fairly moderate on all platforms, despite the Switch download being a little bulky. Rockstar Games

Here are the file sizes for GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition as we know them.

PS5 : 38 GB total

: 38 GB total PS4 : 38.74 GB total

: 38.74 GB total Switch : 25.4 GB total

: 25.4 GB total Xbox : 21.82 GB total

: 21.82 GB total PC : 45 GB total

Is there a GTA Trilogy physical release?

While Rockstar has been hyping up the November 11 release date for the GTA Trilogy, it’s important to note that the game will only be on digital storefronts at the above-listed time. Physical versions of the game for PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch won’t be available until December 7.

Is the GTA Trilogy coming to Xbox Game Pass?

It should be noted that Game Pass subscribers will receive access to the remastered version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on day one. That subscription-dependent offering should be live close to the above-listed release time. If you want the other two games in the trilogy, you’ll have to pay full price for them. Similarly, the remastered version of Grand Theft Auto III will be added to the PlayStation Now catalog for subscribers starting December 7.

It’s not yet known how long San Andreas will be available on Game Pass, but Rockstar titles typically last on the service for about four to six months before being removed.