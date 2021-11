71 cheat codes that still work in GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition

With the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition , three of Rockstar Games’ classic open-world adventures are now available on modern platforms. One of the best games in the package is GTA: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition, which serves as an enhanced version of the hit PS2 game. While it comes with a lengthy list of changes, many of the cheat codes from the original have been included in the new version, just like GTA III and Vice City. There are over 70 cheats that have been confirmed to work in the new edition, so let’s dive into this behemoth list so you can get to cheating. These are the confirmed GTA: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition cheat codes.

All confirmed GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition cheats

Many of the optional cheats from the original GTA: San Andreas return in the Definitive Edition. There are some, such as some of the codes that change all pedestrians, as well as certain weather cheats, that do not work in the remaster due to technical limitations. Below are all the cheat codes that have been included across all platforms.

Remember, to input a cheat code, simply press the buttons/keys during the game (but not the pause menu). You don’t need to press the buttons in quick succession.

You can start using cheat codes as soon as the game begins. Rockstar Games

Weapon Set 1

PlayStation : R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox : RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Nintendo Switch : R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : THUGSARMOURY

Weapon Set 2

PlayStation : R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Xbox : RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Nintendo Switch : R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left PC : PROFESSIONALSKIT

Weapon Set 3

PlayStation : R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down (x3)

Xbox : RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down (x3)

Nintendo Switch : R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down (x3)

R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down (x3) PC : NUTTERSTOYS

Hitman Level Weapons

PlayStation : Down, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Down, Down, L1 (x3)

Xbox : Down, X, A, Left, RT, RB, Left, Down, Down, LT, LT, LT

Nintendo Switch : Down, Y, B, Left, R, ZR, Left, Down, Down, L, L, L

Down, Y, B, Left, R, ZR, Left, Down, Down, L, L, L PC : PROFESSIONALKILLER

Get $250,000 Cash, Full Health & Full Armor

PlayStation : R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox : RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Nintendo Switch : R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up PC : INEEDSOMEHELP

Instant Death

PlayStation : Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Xbox : Right, LT, Down, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, LT, LB

Nintendo Switch : Right, ZL, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, ZL, L

Right, ZL, Down, R, Left, Left, R, L, ZL, L PC : GOODBYECRUELWORLD

Infinite Ammo

PlayStation: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1

Xbox : LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Down, LB, LB

Nintendo Switch : L, R, Y, R, Left, ZR, R, Left, Y, Down, L, L

L, R, Y, R, Left, ZR, R, Left, Y, Down, L, L PC : FULLCLIP

Infinite Lung Capacity

PlayStation : Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down

Xbox : Down, Left, LB, Down, Down, RT, Down, LT, Down

Nintendo Switch : Down, Left, L, Down, Down, ZR, Down, ZL, Down

Down, Left, L, Down, Down, ZR, Down, ZL, Down PC : MANFROMATLANTIS

Raise Wanted Level

PlayStation : R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox : RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Nintendo Switch : R, R, A, ZR, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

R, R, A, ZR, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left PC : TURNUPTHEHEAT

Lower Wanted Level

PlayStation : R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Xbox : RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Nintendo Switch : R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down PC : TURNDOWNTHEHEAT

Lock Wanted Level

PlayStation : Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up

Xbox : B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, Y, Up

Nintendo Switch : A, Right, A, Right, Left, Y, X, Up

A, Right, A, Right, Left, Y, X, Up PC : IDOASIPLEASE

Six Star Wanted Level

PlayStation : Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, X, Down

Xbox : B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, A, Down

Nintendo Switch : A, Right, A, Right, Left, Y, B, Down

A, Right, A, Right, Left, Y, B, Down PC : BRINGITON

There are several different weapons you can acquire with cheats. Rockstar Games

Maximum Fat

PlayStation : Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down

Xbox : Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Down

Nintendo Switch : X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Down

X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Down PC : WHOATEALLTHEPIES

Maximum Muscle

PlayStation : Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Xbox : Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left

Nintendo Switch : X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Left

X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Left PC : BUFFMEUP

Max Sex Appeal

PlayStation : Circle, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Circle, R1, L2, Up, Triangle, L1 (x3)

Xbox : B, Y, Y, Up, B, RT, LB, Up, Y, LT, LT, LT

Nintendo Switch : A, X, X, Up, A, R, ZL, Up, X, L, L, L

A, X, X, Up, A, R, ZL, Up, X, L, L, L PC : HELLOLADIES

Minimum Fat and Muscle

PlayStation : Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Right

Xbox : Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Right

Nintendo Switch : X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Right

X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Right PC : KVGYZQK

Maximum Respect

PlayStation : L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1

Xbox : LB, RB, Y, Down, RT, A, LB, Up, LT, LT, LB, LB

Nintendo Switch : L, R, X, Down, ZR, B, L, Up, ZL, ZL, L, L

L, R, X, Down, ZR, B, L, Up, ZL, ZL, L, L PC : WORSHIPME

Super Jump

PlayStation : Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2

Xbox : Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RT, RT

Nintendo Switch : Up, Up, X, X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, ZR, ZR

Up, Up, X, X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, ZR, ZR PC : KANGAROO

Super Punch

PlayStation : Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle (x3), L2

Xbox : Up, Left, A, Y, RB, B (x3), LT

Nintendo Switch : Up, Left, B, X, R, A (x3), ZL

Up, Left, B, X, R, A (x3), ZL PC : STINGLIKEABEE

Armed Pedestrians

PlayStation : R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Xbox : RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down

Nintendo Switch : ZR, R, B, X, B, X, Up, Down

ZR, R, B, X, B, X, Up, Down PC : SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS

Angry Pedestrians

PlayStation : Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Xbox : Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RT, RB, LT, LT

Nintendo Switch : Down, Up, Up, Up, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL

: Down, Up, Up, Up, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL PC : STOPPICKINGONME

Rioting Pedestrians

PlayStation : Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Xbox : Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB

Nintendo Switch : Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L

: Down, Left, Up, Left, B, ZR, R, ZL, L PC : STATEOFEMERGENCY

Elvis Pedestrians

PlayStation : L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left

Xbox : LB, B, Y, LB, LB, X, LT, Up, Down, Left

Nintendo Switch : L, A, X, L, L, Y, ZL, Up, Down, Left

L, A, X, L, L, Y, ZL, Up, Down, Left PC : BLUESUEDESHOES

Carnival Pedestrians

PlayStation : Triangle, Triangle, L1, Square, Square, Circle, Square, Down, Circle

Xbox : Y, Y, LT, X, X, B, X, Down, B

Nintendo Switch : X, X, L, Y, Y, A, Y, Down, A

X, X, L, Y, Y, A, Y, Down, A PC : CRAZYTOWN

Beach Party

PlayStation : Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down

Xbox : Y, Y, LT, X, X, B, X, Down, B

Nintendo Switch :

PC : LIFESABEACH

Recruit Anyone with 9mm Pistols

PlayStation : Down, Square, Up, R2, R2, Up, Right, Right, Up

Xbox : Down, X, Up, RB, RB, Up, Right, Right, Up

Nintendo Switch : Down, Y, Up, ZR, ZR, Up, Right, Right, Up

Down, Y, Up, ZR, ZR, Up, Right, Right, Up PC : SJMAHPE

Recruit Anyone with Rocket Launchers

PlayStation : R2, R2, R2, X, L2, L1, R1, L2, Down, X

Xbox : RB, RB, RB, A, LB, LT, RB, LT, Down, A

Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZR, ZR, B, ZL, L, R, ZL, Down, B

ZR, ZR, ZR, B, ZL, L, R, ZL, Down, B PC : ZSOXFSQ

Ninja Pedestrians

PlayStation : X, X, Down, R2, L2, Circle, R1, Circle, Square

Xbox : A, A, Down, RT, LT, B, RB, B, X

Nintendo Switch : B, B, Down, ZR, ZL, A, R, A, Y

B, B, Down, ZR, ZL, A, R, A, Y PC : NINJATOWN

No Pedestrians

PlayStation : X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left

Xbox : A, Down, Up, RT, Down, Y, LB, Y, Left

Nintendo Switch : B, Down, Up, ZR, Down, X, L, X, Left

B, Down, Up, ZR, Down, X, L, X, Left PC : GHOSTTOWN

Faster Gameplay

PlayStation : Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Xbox : Y, Up, Right, Down, LT, LB, X

Nintendo Switch : X, Up, Right, Down, ZL, L, Y

X, Up, Right, Down, ZL, L, Y PC : SPEEDITUP

Slower Gameplay

PlayStation : Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Xbox : Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RT, RB

Nintendo Switch : X, Up, Right, Down, Y, ZR, R

X, Up, Right, Down, Y, ZR, R PC : SLOWITDOWN

Improved Handling

PlayStation : Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox : Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Nintendo Switch : X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L

X, R, R, Left, R, L, ZR, L PC : STICKLIKEGLUE

Some of the cheats impact your vehicle handling. Rockstar Games

Aggressive Traffic

PlayStation : R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

Xbox : RT, B, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, RT, LT

Nintendo Switch : ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL

ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL PC : ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS

Flying Cars

PlayStation : Square, Down, L2, Up, L1, Circle, Up, X, Left

Xbox : X, Down, LT, Up, LB, B, Up, A, Left

Nintendo Switch : Y, Down, ZL, Up, L, A, Up, B, Left

Y, Down, ZL, Up, L, A, Up, B, Left PC : CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG

Flying Boats

PlayStation : R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Xbox : RT, B, Up, LB, Right, RB, Right, Up, X, Y

Nintendo Switch : ZR, A, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, Y, X

ZR, A, Up, L, Right, R, Right, Up, Y, X PC : FLYINGFISH

Increase Car Speed

PlayStation : Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1

Xbox : Right, RB, Up, LT, LT, Left, RB, LB, RB, RB

Nintendo Switch : Right, R, Up, ZL, ZL, Left, R, L, R, R

Right, R, Up, ZL, ZL, Left, R, L, R, R PC : LPNQMAS

All Cars Have NOS

PlayStation : Left, Triangle, R1, L1, Up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1

Xbox : Left, Y, RB, LB, Up, X, Y, Down, B, LT, LB, LB

Nintendo Switch : Left, X, R, L, Up, Y, X, Down, A, ZL, L, L

Left, X, R, L, Up, Y, X, Down, A, ZL, L, L PC : SPEEDFREAK

All Taxis Have NOS

PlayStation : Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right

Xbox : Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RT, Right

Nintendo Switch : Up, B, X, B, X, B, Y, ZR, Right

Up, B, X, B, X, B, Y, ZR, Right PC : VKYPQCF

Drive On Water

PlayStation : Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2

Xbox : Right, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT

Nintendo Switch : Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR

Right, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR PC : GKPNMQ

Pink Cars

PlayStation : Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Xbox : B, LB, Down, LT, Left, A, RB, LB, Right, B

Nintendo Switch : A, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, Right, A

A, L, Down, ZL, Left, B, R, L, Right, A PC : PINKISTHENEWCOOL

Black Cars

PlayStation : Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Xbox : B, LT, Up, RB, Left, A, RB, LB, Left, B

Nintendo Switch : A, ZL, Up, R, Left, B, R, L, Left, A

A, ZL, Up, R, Left, B, R, L, Left, A PC : SOLONGASITSBLACK

Junk Cars

PlayStation : L2, Right, L1, Up, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1 (x3)

Xbox : LT, Right, LB, Up, A, LB, LT, RT, RB, LB (x3)

Nintendo Switch : ZL, Right, L, Up, B, L, ZL, ZR, R, L, L, L

ZL, Right, L, Up, B, L, ZL, ZR, R, L, L, L PC : EVERYONEISPOOR

Sports Cars

PlayStation : Up, L1, R1, Up, Right, Up, X, L2, X, L1

Xbox : Up, LB, RB, Up, Right, Up, A, LT, A, LB

Nintendo Switch : Up, L, R, Up, Right, Up, B, ZL, B, L

Up, L, R, Up, Right, Up, B, ZL, B, L PC : EVERYONEISRICH

Spawn Tank

PlayStation : Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox : B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Nintendo Switch : A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X

A, A, L, A (x3), L, ZL, R, X, A, X PC : TIMETOKICKASS

Spawn Jetpack

PlayStation : Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right

Xbox : Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right

Nintendo Switch : Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Right

Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Right PC : ROCKETMAN

Spawn Monster Truck

PlayStation : Right, Up, R1 (x3), Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Xbox : Right, Up, RB (x3), Down, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Nintendo Switch : Right, Up, R (x3), Down, X, X, B, A, L, L

Right, Up, R (x3), Down, X, X, B, A, L, L PC : MONSTERMASH

Spawn Parachute

PlayStation : Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1

Xbox : Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Up, Down, Right, LB

Nintendo Switch : Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, Up, Down, Right, L

Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, Up, Down, Right, L PC : LETSGOBASEJUMPING

Spawn Bloodring Banger

PlayStation : Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Xbox : Down, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, Left, Left

Nintendo Switch : Down, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, Left, Left

Down, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, Left, Left PC : OLDSPEEDDEMON

Spawn Caddy

PlayStation : Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Xbox : B, LB, Up, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Nintendo Switch : A, L, Up, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B

A, L, Up, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B PC : 18HOLES

Spawn Dozer

PlayStation : R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left

Xbox : RT, LB, LB, Right, Right, Up, Up, A, LB, Left

Nintendo Switch : ZR, L, L, Right, Right, Up, Up, B, L, Left

ZR, L, L, Right, Right, Up, Up, B, L, Left PC : ITSALLBULL

Spawn Hotring Racer (1)

PlayStation : R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Xbox : RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Nintendo Switch : R, A, ZR, Right, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R

R, A, ZR, Right, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R PC : VROCKPOKEY

Spawn Hotring Racer (2)

PlayStation : R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Xbox : RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Up, B, RT

Nintendo Switch : ZR, L, A, Right, L, R, Right, Up, A, ZR

ZR, L, A, Right, L, R, Right, Up, A, ZR PC : JUSTTRYANDSTOPME

Spawn Hunter

PlayStation : Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Xbox : B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Nintendo Switch : A, B, L, A, A, L, A, R, ZR, ZL, L, L

A, B, L, A, A, L, A, R, ZR, ZL, L, L PC : OHDUDE

Spawn Hydra

PlayStation : Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up

Xbox : Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LB, Down, Up

Nintendo Switch : X, X, Y, A, B, L, L, Down, Up

X, X, Y, A, B, L, L, Down, Up PC : JUMPJET

Spawn Limo

PlayStation : R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox : RT, Up, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Nintendo Switch : ZR, Up, ZL, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right

ZR, Up, ZL, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right PC : CELEBRITYSTATUS

Spawn Quad Bike

PlayStation : Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Xbox : Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Nintendo Switch : Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Y, A, X, R, ZR

Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Y, A, X, R, ZR PC : FOURWHEELFUN

Spawn Rancher

PlayStation : Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2 Xbox : Up, Right, Right, LB, Right, Up, X, LT

Up, Right, Right, LB, Right, Up, X, LT Nintendo Switch : Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, Y, ZL

Up, Right, Right, L, Right, Up, Y, ZL PC : DOUGHNUTHANDICAP

Other cheats can help you cause chaos. Rockstar Games

Spawn Stunt Plane

PlayStation : Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle Xbox : B, Up, LB, LT, Down, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y

B, Up, LB, LT, Down, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y Nintendo Switch : A, Up, L, ZL, Down, R, L, L, Left, Left, B, X

A, Up, L, ZL, Down, R, L, L, Left, Left, B, X PC : FLYINGTOSTUNT

Spawn Tanker

PlayStation : R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1 Xbox : RB, Up, Left, Right, RT, Up, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

RB, Up, Left, Right, RT, Up, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB Nintendo Switch : R, Up, Left, Right, ZR, Up, Right, Y, Right, ZL, L, L

R, Up, Left, Right, ZR, Up, Right, Y, Right, ZL, L, L PC : HITTHEROADJACK

Spawn Trashmaster

PlayStation : Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Xbox : B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Nintendo Switch : A, R, A, R, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right

A, R, A, R, Left, Left, R, L, A, Right PC : TRUEGRIME

Spawn Vortex

PlayStation : Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down

Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down Xbox : Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LT, Down, Down

Y, Y, X, B, A, LB, LT, Down, Down Nintendo Switch : X, X, Y, A, B, L, ZL, Down, Down

X, X, Y, A, B, L, ZL, Down, Down PC : IWANTTOHOVER

Always 9 p.m.

PlayStation : Left, Left, L2, R1, Right, Square, Square, L1, L2, X

Left, Left, L2, R1, Right, Square, Square, L1, L2, X Xbox : Left, Left, LT, RB, Right, X, X, LB, LT, A

Left, Left, LT, RB, Right, X, X, LB, LT, A Nintendo Switch : Left, Left, ZL, R, Right, Y, Y, L, ZL, B

Left, Left, ZL, R, Right, Y, Y, L, ZL, B PC : OFVIAC

Morning Sky

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Square

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Square Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), X

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), X Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Y

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Y PC : PLEASANTLYWARM

Sunny Weather

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Square

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Square Xbox : RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Y

RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Y Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y

ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y PC : MGHXYRM

Very Sunny Weather

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3),Down

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3),Down Xbox : RB, A, LT, LT, LB (x3), Down

RB, A, LT, LT, LB (x3), Down Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Down

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), Down PC : ICIKPYH

Night Sky

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Triangle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Triangle Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Y

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), Y Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), X

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), X PC : NIGHTPROWLER

Cloudy Weather

PlayStation : L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1

L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1 Xbox : LT, Down, Down, Left, X, Left, RT, X, A, RB, LB, LB

LT, Down, Down, Left, X, Left, RT, X, A, RB, LB, LB Nintendo Switch : ZL, Down, Down, Left, Y, Left, ZR, Y, B, R, L, L

ZL, Down, Down, Left, Y, Left, ZR, Y, B, R, L, L PC : DULLDULLDAY

Rainy Weather

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Circle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Circle Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), B

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), B Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), A

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), A PC : STAYINANDWATCHTV

Foggy Weather

PlayStation : R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), X

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), X Xbox : RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), A

RT, A, LB, LB, LT (x3), A Nintendo Switch : ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), B

ZR, B, L, L, ZL (x3), B PC : CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING

Sandstorm

PlayStation : Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2

Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2 Xbox : Up, Down, LB, LB, LT, LT, LB, LT, RB, RT

Up, Down, LB, LB, LT, LT, LB, LT, RB, RT Nintendo Switch : Up, Down, L, L, ZL, ZL, L, ZL, R, ZR

Up, Down, L, L, ZL, ZL, L, ZL, R, ZR PC : SANDINMYEARS

Bonus

Big Head Mode (Konami Code)

PlayStation : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X Xbox : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A Nintendo Switch : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B

Do the GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition cheats disable trophies or achievements?

Cheating, unfortunately, disables trophies and achievements. Rockstar Games

Sadly, achievement and trophy hunters won’t be able to use cheats in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition. That’s right, cheat codes disable the ability to earn trophies and achievements, so if you plan on getting the platinum trophy or 1,000 gamerscore, you’ll want to use a separate save file to do things legitimately.