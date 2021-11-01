Everything you need to know about GTA: San Andreas VR on Oculus Quest 2

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to VR . That’s right, the mega-popular Rockstar Games title will launch for Oculus Quest 2 (the VR headset from the company formerly known as Facebook, which will also be rebranded as the Meta Quest). This will mark the first time a GTA game is fully playable in virtual reality. Since GTA 6 is still far from being finished, this new version of San Andreas will have to hold us over. Here’s everything you need to know about the VR port from its possible release date to all sorts of other updates.

When is the GTA: San Andreas VR release date?

Members of the Grove Street gang in San Andreas. Rockstar Games

GTA: San Andreas for Oculus Quest 2 doesn’t have an official release date yet, and it’ll likely be a while before we can play it. Though, we’d bet money this game will launch before GTA 6.

“This is a project many years in the making, and we can’t wait to show you more of it,” reads an excerpt from an Oculus blogpost following the game’s announcement.

Is there a GTA: San Andreas VR trailer?

There isn’t a trailer for GTA: San Andreas on Oculus Quest 2, but you can watch the announcement video above.

As part of the Facebook Connect 2021 presentation, Meta Platforms’ CEO Mark Zuckerberg said “this new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made, will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality.”

In this snippet from Facebook Connect 2021, Zuckerberg unveiled the game, though no footage or images for the upcoming project were shown.

We’ll likely get a trailer for the game closer to its launch.

What is the GTA: San Andreas VR price?

As the project remains relatively early in development, there’s no way to know what the price is just yet. However, its scope may be comparable to Resident Evil 4 VR, which is currently available for $39.99. San Andreas has a larger in-game world, so if anything, it’ll wind up being more expensive. In any case, expect to pay at least around $40 for San Andreas.

What are the GTA: San Andreas VR features?

Promotional art for GTA: San Andreas. Rockstar Games

With this being a VR game, San Andreas for Oculus Quest 2 will probably be presented from a first-person perspective, which would be a major departure from the original version. The GTA series is no stranger to first-person modes, as evidenced by GTA V, but this would mark the first time San Andreas would be playable from this perspective.

Since the original GTA: San Andreas is so old, the Quest 2 version will probably feature enhanced visuals that add to the immersion. We also hope some quality of life improvements are implemented as well, such as full 360-degree movement controls.

It’s unknown if San Andreas will come to other VR headsets like PSVR, but we’ve got our fingers crossed for a multi-platform release.

In the meantime, you can look forward to playing GTA: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition, which launches on November 11, and includes enhanced versions of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas.