Snoop Dogg's big GTA 6 leak doesn't mean what you think

One of the most influential rappers of all time might be in Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games’ next GTA title is still shrouded in mystery, though the series is getting renewed attention thanks to a Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy remaster and a next-gen update for Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online. But the latest GTA-related leak comes from an unlikely but promising source: Snoop Dogg.

Snoop claims that Dre is working on new music for an upcoming GTA game. While GTA 6 is certainly a possibility and the first conclusion most of us might jump to, don’t get your hopes up just yet.

What happened — In an interview for the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Snopp Dogg hinted that Dr. Dre, who has not put out a new album in several years, is working on music for a GTA game.

“I do know he’s in the studio,” Snoop Dogg told Rolling Stone. “I do know he’s making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”

Is Dr. Dre really working on GTA 6? Rockstar

What GTA game is Dr. Dre working on? As Rockstar Games and representatives for Dr. Dre did not comment on the matter, we aren’t sure what GTA game Snoop Doggs is referring to. Snoop Dogg mentioned this in an interview with a music-focused magazine, so it seems likely that he is telling the truth.

If so, that means that Dr. Dre is working on music for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, GTA 6, or GTA Online. Dr. Dre and N.W.A. already have music in San Andreas, which is part of GTA: The Trilogy, but Snoop Dogg’s comments imply that it's new music. Rockstar hasn’t already mentioned that new Dr. Dre music is part of its GTA re-releases, so this seems unlikely.

As such, this comment could hint that Dr. Dre is working on GTA 6 . There’s no way to disprove this until the game comes out, but GTA 6 hasn’t been officially announced either. As Rockstar hasn’t confirmed its collaboration with Dr. Dre for future titles in every way, it’s impossible to know if GTA 6 is the game Snoop Dogg is referring to.

Dr. Dre cameoed in a GTA Online heist. Rockstar Games

The final, and most likely option, is GTA Online. Rockstar Games updates the online version of GTA Online every week with new content, so it wouldn’t be shocking if a new Dr. Dre song was part of a major update. Dr. Dre cameoed in The Cayo Perico Heist, so this idea isn’t too farfetched.

GTA V and GTA Online are getting re-released in March 2022 as well, so it technically fits the bill of being a “GTA game that’s coming out.” Regardless of where his music ends up, we can just be excited that Rockstar is collaborating with Dr. Dre to create original music for its games.