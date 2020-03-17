GTA 6's "Project Americas" leak might've been confirmed by GTA 5 Online

Rumors about an impending Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement have been circulating online for almost a year. But now, fans believe that they could have found a GTA 6 Easter egg in a recent GTA 5 Online DLC that might have confirmed some alleged leaks about where Rockstar’s next open-world adventure could take place.

The Diamond Casino Heist update for GTA 5 Online was originally released back in December 2019, but has received various other incremental updates ever since. On February 27, the Height of Society update added a new race track to the city of Los Santos, which fans think could contain a hint that GTA 6 will take gamers back to Vice City.

A portion of the race track appears to be shaped like Florida and other segments of the path also seem to resemble Michigan and the Texas-Mexico border. Imgur users tenet007 compared an overhead view of the GTA 5 track to a map of the U.S. and admittedly there are slight similarities. The most compelling part of this rumor is a cryptic message by a GTAForums leaker known as “gonnaenodaethat.”

User tenet007 included a screenshot of the leaker dropping what seems to be a major hint to users in the discussion forum a day after the Height of Society update.

The DLC race track which 'GTA' fans think could be a hint at where 'GTA 6' could take place. tenet007

“Cartographers start your engines,” they wrote.

User gonnaenodaethat didn’t provide any other details other than that, but tenet007 and other fans have taken it as a hint that GTA 5’s latest update has a GTA 6 clue hidden somewhere in plain sight. And they have good reason to trust this leaker in particular.

Whoever this person is, they're well-known for engaging in the same perplexing behavior when they leaked information about Red Dead Redemption 2 before it was announced and then again before that game's PC port was announced. Their account also says they’re from Scotland, which also happens to be where the developer’s headquarters, known as Rockstar North, is located. It sure seems like this person is either a Rockstar insider or a local who knows someone who does work at Rockstar.

The first of the two new Rockstar logos that were spotted online a few weeks ago. Rockstar

The Height of Society map also aligns with previous unconfirmed “Project Americas” GTA 6. This batch of alleged leaks claims the game will primarily take place in Vice City (fictional Miami) and players will get to travel to a handful of Latin America-inspired areas or other U.S. cities. It’s a similar concept to the Guarma mission in Red Dead Redemption 2 and the North Yankton in GTA 5.

Rockstar has yet to verify any of these claims, but the developer has released a new batch of logos and artwork, which many have taken as a sign that a big announcement for the game is coming sometime soon. As of Monday all of these potential GTA 6 hints remain speculation, but plenty of fans think — or at least hope — that Rockstar Games might have plans to launch the next major entry in this franchise later this year, perhaps as a launch title for both Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5.