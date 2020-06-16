Grand Theft Auto 5 lets gamers play out a parody of modern-day life in a virtual alternative to Los Angeles with hundreds of drivable vehicles and a sprawling cityscape to explore. GTA Online even lets players create their own unique character and join up with their friends to wreak urban havoc. We asked more than 6,900 Grand Theft Auto fans what they want out of the next major installment, and thousands of them want to see more than just regular human companions in GTA 6.

We’re talking about man’s best friend: dogs!

Inverse asked our readers to respond to a poll asking what features they want to see the most in GTA 6, a game that's reportedly been in development for quite some time even if Rockstar Games hasn’t formally announced it yet. More than 6,900 GTA fanatics responded to one question about whether or not Rockstar should let gamers pick out and take care of their own dog in the next game. Almost 87 percent of them responded with overwhelming enthusiasm that they want to take care of their own customizable furry friend.

Chop, the best boy in 'GTA 5.' Rockstar Games

Technically Franklin, one of GTA 5’s three protagonists, has a pet Rottweiler named Chop that you can pet, walk, and play with after you’ve reached 100 percent completion in the game. There’s even a mission that involves Chop, but players don’t have the ability to adopt another dog or even groom Chop.

There are six other dog breeds that appear in the game, with five of them being exclusive to the enhanced version exclusive to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. A dog might defend its owner if the player attacks them in any way, but other than that, the level of interaction between the player and a dog is pretty minimal.

Giving players the ability to visit a pet store and choose from a number of dog breeds in GTA 6 — like they would a car — could further improve the massive roster of items and cosmetics that are already in GTA 5. In fact, the GTA 5 PC modding community has already created add-ons that let gamers pick their own breed of dogs and even control them.

One of the most popular pet mods, Animal Ark Shelter, has been downloaded more than 89,000 times and lets PC gamers buy a Poodle, Pug, and Husky among others. A separate mod called Personal Dog has downloaded more than 20,000 times, and it gives users a bulldog that they can command to attack NPCs.

These few extra choices in GTA 5 might seem superfluous, but Inverse’s survey has found that gamers want as many different customization options as possible in GTA 6. This scale of minute details might be too much for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to handle, but that will soon change with the launch of next-gen consoles later this year.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will come packing solid-state drives that will make games load faster than ever and greatly reduce the need for loading screens. They’ll also tout PC-grade GPUs to make every new detail added to GTA 6 look incredibly lifelike.

At this point, they might as well add the option to adopt cats too.