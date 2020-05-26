We asked 1,500+ gamers what map upgrade they want in GTA 6. Here's what they said.

Grand Theft Auto 5 revolutionized what gamers have come to expect from open-world games with its stunning virtual recreation of Los Angeles. Even seven years after its release, GTA 5 continues to attract tens of millions of monthly players. But with the upcoming launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X just over the horizon near the end of 2020, GTA fans are hungry for any GTA 6 news and are wondering about the types of features the sequel may explore on next-gen consoles.

Inverse asked our readers to respond to a poll asking what features they want to see in GTA 6, which has been confirmed to be in development. Nearly 1,600 readers responded, revealing one key upgrade that GTA-obsessed fans are desperate to see in the Rockstar Games sequel.

One of the most frequently requested GTA 6 features based on our survey is more explorable interiors. What if you walk into most of the buildings you drove by?

There are only around 40 buildings that players can enter in all of Los Santos, which isn’t much when you consider the map is estimated to be 49 square miles in total. The game’s expansive outdoor environments have been more than enough to keep players enchanted since 2013, but many diehards have imagined just how much more immersive Los Santos could have been with more explorable interiors.

The GTA 5 PC community has already taken the liberty of adding another 65 enterable buildings with the Open All Interiors Mods. Its creator NewTheft has been opening up some of GTA 5’s most iconic buildings to explore, like the Los Santos Medical Center, since 2015 and more than 1.2 million PC gamers have downloaded their mod since.

There haven’t been any leaks or hints suggesting that Rockstar is specifically working on making GTA 6’s interiors more accessible, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X could easily support such a feature. The consoles will come with a solid-state drive (SSD), which both Sony and Microsoft have stated will greatly reduce the need for loading screens, therefore allowing for more fluid gameplay. To top it off, other open-world games that have followed the release of GTA 5 have provided fresh examples of how GTA 6 might handle more explorable interior environments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) included many of New York City’s most iconic landmarks, like a fully explorable Grand Central Station during one mission. Plus, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life leveraged the “Dragon Engine,” which allowed for more seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor environments. So if a fight would break out in a bar, it could fluidly transition to the street without any loading screens or stutters.

'Marvel's Spider-man' included an incredibly detailed rendition of Grand Central Station among other iconic NYC landmarks. Insomniac Games

GTA 6 is rumored to feature the return of iconic in-game cities like Vice City and Liberty City, in addition to some Latin American-inspired locations. Being able to revisit the game’s most memorable settings with vastly-improved graphics and hundreds of open buildings would not only be an unmatched nostalgia trip for long-time fans, but it would once again raise the bar for what state-of-the-art open-world titles should be like.