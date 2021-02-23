Gran Turismo 7 release date, trailer, features, price, and game modes

Start your engines: Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PlayStation 5.

Sony's flagship racing series is making its grand return with a new installment that takes advantage of the PS5's horsepower. With the popularity of franchises like Forza on the rise, Gran Turismo is in a prime position to retake first place within the genre this time around.

As part of the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, Sony and Polyphony Digital opened the floodgates, revealing more of the game’s cars, locales, and even its release date. While we wait for Sony to put the pedal to the metal, here's everything we know for sure about Gran Turismo 7.

When is the Gran Turismo 7 release date?

It will race onto PlayStation consoles soon! Sony

Originally, the game was supposed to drop in 2021. It will now launch for PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022. It’s likely Covid-19 interfered with the game’s original release window, but at least Sony has committed to a firm date.

Is there Gran Turismo 7 trailer?

There are several trailers, and they’re just as classy as you might expect.

The first one is a three-and-a-half-minute clip that shows off everything from vehicles, to tracks, to how racing looks in Gran Turismo 7. For anyone looking to get some information about the game, it's a rather in-depth look that gives a good sense of all of its different modes and options.

The one shown during the PlayStation Showcase paid homage to previous installments, with references to classic cars over the years. But tying the entire thing together is a modern, realistic aesthetic that encompasses the entire premise of the game. A healthy mix of nostalgia and new features will be at the forefront with this installment.

What are the Gran Turismo 7 game modes?

Inside a car during a Gran Turismo 7 race. Sony

Judging by the trailer, there are going to be quite a few ways to play Gran Turismo 7. The biggest thing that stands out is a GT World icon. In the trailer, a player selects the game mode and chooses from different tracks scattered around a globe. It seems like this might be the closest thing the game has to a campaign mode, though it may just be a fancy track select tool.

The menu also shows tabs for missions, special events, and more. There's a Championships option as well, which likely means that some form of competitive events is coming to the game. Gran Turismo Sport's Brand Central returns as well, which was a hub where real car brands could market their vehicles to players.

The biggest question mark is the GT Café option, which appears to be new to the series. This is a mode that allows players to complete missions around the world to build a collection of cars. As you finish missions, you’re rewarded with tickets that are used to unlock rewards.

It was also revealed that a traditional Campaign mode will make its triumphant return in Gran Turismo 7.

“We’re aware that long-time fans of the Gran Turismo series strongly desired the return of the GT Campaign mode,” Series creator Kazunori Yamauchi said on a PlayStation Blog post.

“And now, having seen the trailer, hopefully, everyone will be able to get a feel for the atmosphere of the newly designed Campaign mode. Returning to the very roots of the GT Campaign mode experience, players will be starting from the GT World Map.”

This is huge since Gran Turismo Sport ditched the traditional Campaign mode in favor of an online offering that seemed to divide the player base. Despite this, you’ll still need to be connected to the internet to enjoy many of the game’s features.

What are the Gran Turismo 7 features?

The Trial Mountain circuit in Gran Turismo 7. Sony

Most notably, vehicle tuning is back in Gran Turismo 7 after being absent in Gran Turismo Sport. Like previous games, players will be able to soup up their cars through the tuning parts shop. The trailer shows a wealth of customization options, letting players replace everything down to their muffler.

Also returning to the series is the fan-favorite Trial Mountain. The challenging and incredibly long track has appeared in every main entry in the series except for Gran Turismo Sport. This time around, the track is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Features such as photo mode and the game's used car dealership are returning to the game as well. We got a clear look at this during the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase, which gave us a look at the stunning photos you’ll be able to take.

The Livery Editor is a feature that allows you to customize the aesthetics of your vehicle, from its colors, to different windows, mirrors, and decals that can be placed along the body.

Does Gran Turismo 7 have PS5-specific features?

As one might imagine, Sony plans to take full advantage of the DualSense controller in Gran Turismo 7. Yamauchi outlined how adaptive triggers will work in the new game in a PlayStation Blog post.

"I think the most effective use of the adaptive trigger is for representing the operation of the antilock brake system (ABS) while braking," Yamauchi explained. "A typical ABS releases brake pressure intermittently while the driver applies pressure to the pedal. The adaptive trigger is suited for recreating this pedal feel, and it will allow the player to accurately feel and understand the relationship between the braking force they want and the tire’s grip."

In addition to controller support, the game will utilize 3D audio and supposedly "next to nothing" load times to create a more immersive experience.

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022.