Sony is hosting a PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast in September focusing on the future of PlayStation 5 games. It could be the biggest presentation since the big PS5 reveal in 2020.

“You’ve been awfully patient, and we thank you for that,” said Sid Shuman, Senior Director of SIE Content Communications. “And now we’re looking forward to showing you what we’ve been working on.”

This showcase has high expectations since it’s being marketed differently from the standard State of Play presentations. This broadcast will last longer and seems like it will focus on more than just a handful of games.

While much of this upcoming broadcast is shrouded in mystery, there are a few things we do know about it. Here’s everything we know about the PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast.

When is the PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast date and time?

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast will air on September 9 at 1 p.m. Pacific, 4 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch the PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast

The next look at upcoming PS5 games is coming soon! Sony

You can watch the PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast on the official PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channels. Likewise, you’ll be able to watch the broadcast afterward in either place.

What to expect from the PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast

Unsurprisingly, Sony isn’t going to spoil the surprises it has in store for the upcoming showcase. Despite this, we do know the broadcast won’t feature anything related to the next generation of PSVR.

We also know it will last 40 minutes, which is longer than most of the State of Play presentations.

What you can expect are announcements pertaining to upcoming PS5 games “from developers large and small.” But what kinds of games can we expect to see?

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West launches on February 18, 2022. Sony

While nothing is set in stone yet, it’s highly likely we’ll get another taste of Horizon Forbidden West during the presentation. After all, it’s arguably Sony’s biggest confirmed game, and with it launching in February 2022, the company will probably want to show off some more of it ahead of release.

Deathloop

Another game that is almost certainly going to make an appearance is Deathloop. The game is coming as a timed exclusive to PS5 later this September, and Sony will likely want to give it one last push before launch.

Gran Turismo 7

One of the other major PlayStation titles in production is Gran Turismo 7. Considering Sony and Polyphony Digital were aiming to launch this game sometime in 2021, it seems plausible that it will make an appearance during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast. The Gran Turismo series has always been a top seller for Sony, making it likely the company will focus on it ahead of its launch.

Naughty Dog’s multiplayer project

Naughty Dog is working on a multiplayer version of The Last of Us Part II. Sony

Naughty Dog, the developer of The Last of Us and Uncharted is currently working on a “standalone multiplayer action game,” according to co-game director Vinit Agarwal. With that in mind, it’s not unreasonable to expect a teaser for whatever this may be — even if it’s just a title splash with some art.

Ahead of the release of The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog tweeted that a multiplayer mode will be coming at a later time. It’s unclear if this mode is related to the “standalone” multiplayer adventure mentioned above, but presumably, they’re one and the same.

If true, this means the team had been working on it since at least 2019 (likely before that), indicating a possible release sometime soon.

God of War sequel

One of Sony’s other major upcoming games is the sequel to God of War. It started development around the time its predecessor launched — sometime in 2018. Developer Santa Monica Studio originally intended it to launch in 2021, before being delayed to 2022. This means Sony is likely gearing up to start marketing it, so it’s highly likely we’ll see it at the upcoming showcase.

Final Fantasy XVI

Another substantial upcoming PlayStation game is Final Fantasy XVI. By the time the PlayStation Showcase 2021 Broadcast airs, it will have been a full year since the game’s reveal, which could indicate we’ll get another update.

What else?

There are other games that could make an appearance, though they might not be as likely as the other ones we’ve covered above. It’s possible we’ll get a glimpse of the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, another Uncharted game, and maybe even a look at whatever Bend Studio is working on.

Aside from that, it would be absolutely jaw-dropping to get a sequel to Bloodborne, though there’s no reason to believe it will make an appearance. Perhaps a PS5 enhanced edition could be in the cards, though.