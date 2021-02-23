Start your engines. Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PlayStation 5. Sony's flagship racing series is making its grand return with a new installment that takes advantage of the PS5's horsepower. With the popularity of franchises like Forza on the rise, Gran Turismo is in a prime position to retake first place within the genre this time around.

That is, of course, if it actually makes it out the gate. The long-anticipated release seems to be stuck in first gear as Sony has been slow to provide many new details about it in recent months. While we wait for Sony to put the pedal to the metal, here's everything we know for sure about Gram Turismo 7.

When is Gran Turismo 7's release date?

Originally, the game was supposed to drop in 2021. Sony seemed rather confident about that fact, even committing to a loose " first half of 2021 " window in one TV ad's fine print. It seemed like a 2021 release date was a lock, even if it got delayed a few months in the process.

Unfortunately, the game has been pushed into 2022 . As part of a GQ interview with Sony Interactive CEO Jim Ryan, a Sony PR rep interjected and said the company would follow through with a statement afterward. That statement confirmed that the game was experiencing delays due to Covid-19 and would now release in 2022 instead. We don't have an exact date or sense of what timeframe it'll launch in as of now.

Is there a trailer for Gran Turismo 7?

There is, and it's just as shiny as you might expect. The three-and-a-half-minute clip shows off everything from vehicles, to tracks, to how racing looks on PS5. For anyone looking to get some information about the game, it's a rather in-depth look that gives a good sense of all of its different modes and options.

What game modes are in Gran Turismo 7?

Judging by the trailer, there's going to be quite a few ways to play Gran Turismo 7. The biggest thing that stands out is a GT World icon . In the trailer, a player selects the game mode and chooses from different tracks scattered around a globe. It seems like this might be the closest thing the game has to a campaign mode, though it may just be a fancy track select tool.

Inside a car during a Gran Turismo 7 race. Sony

The menu also shows tabs for missions, special events, and more. There's a Championships option as well, which likely means that some form of competitive events is coming to the game. Gran Turismo Sport's Brand Central returns as well, which was a hub where real car brands could market their vehicles to players.

The biggest question mark is the GT Café option, which appears to be new to the series. We're hoping it's a place where players can just wind down and drink some coffee. Racing is stressful!

What features are returning in Gran Turismo 7?

Most notably, vehicle tuning is back in Gran Turismo 7 after being absent in Gran Turismo Sport. Like previous games, players will be able to soup up their car through the tuning parts shop. The trailer shows a wealth of customization options, letting players replace everything down to their muffler.

The Trial Mountain circuit in Gran Turismo 7. Sony

Also returning to the series is the fan-favorite Trial Mountain . The challenging and incredibly long track has appeared in every main entry in the series except for Gran Turismo Sport. This time around, the track is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Features such as photo mode and the game's used car dealership are returning to the game as well.

Does Gran Turismo 7 have PS5-specific features?

As one might imagine, Sony plans to take full advantage of the DualSense controller in Gran Turismo 7. Series creator Kazunori Yamauchi outlined how adaptive triggers will work in the new game in a PlayStation blog post.

"I think the most effective use of the adaptive trigger is for representing the operation of the antilock brake system (ABS) while braking," Yamauchi explains. "A typical ABS releases brake pressure intermittently while the driver applies pressure to the pedal. The adaptive trigger is suited for recreating this pedal feel, and it will allow the player to accurately feel and understand the relationship between the braking force they want and the tire’s grip."

In addition to controller support, the game will utilize 3D audio and supposedly "next to nothing" load times to create a more immersive experience.