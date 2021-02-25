'Deathloop' PS5 release date, trailer, and multiplayer info on Bethesda shooter

Bethesda's next game is a PS5 exclusive despite the Microsoft acquisition.

One of the biggest stories in the video game industry last year was that Microsoft was acquiring ZeniMax Media, the company behind major game publisher Bethesda. While this deal is significant and means that many of Bethesda's published games will be Xbox exclusives going forward, Deathloop isn't. In fact, it's a PS5 exclusive.

This new first-person shooter is from Arkane the developers of Dishonored and Prey.

When is the Deathloop release date?

Bethesda, Arkane, and Sony have confirmed that Deathloop will be released for PS5 on May 21, 2021. It'll be the platform's third big new exclusive of the year following Destruction All-tars and Returnal. It also releases just 1 month ahead of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Originally, Deathloop was going to be a launch title for the PS5. The game was pushed to Q2 2021, with the developers citing complications in development during the switch to working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for the delay. The new release date was confirmed on the day of the PS5's launch.

Is there a Deathloop trailer?

Yes, a new trailer for Deathloop was shown off during February 25's State of Play. Check it out below:

Will Deathloop ever come to Xbox and PC?

As mentioned, Microsoft is about to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, and in turn Deathloop developer Arkane Studios. That said, the exclusivity deal for Deathloop was made prior to that acquisition and was announced in June 2020 at the PS5 Future of Gaming Showcase.

It and GhostWire: Tokyo are two Bethesda games that will be PS5 exclusive post acquisition. But how long will it remain exclusive? US Gamer clarified that the game will remain a console exclusive for 1 year. We shouldn't expect Deathloop on Xbox Series X until May 21, 2022 at the earliest. As for PC, it will launch on that platform alongside PS5 this May.

What is Deathloop's story about?

Player control Colt by default, and must attempt to take out 8 targets in Dishonored-like fashion, gaining new intel and abilities with each new run. Meanwhile, Colt is being hunted down by a woman named Juliana, who is stuck in the same time loop as Colt and who's sole purpose seems to be to kill Colt.

Bethesda is still being quite secretive about what's actually causing the timeloop and why Juliana hates Colt so much, but these are obviously some of the game's biggest mysterious. If you enjoyed films like Groundhog Day or Happy Death Day and want to see Arkane's art deco FPS twist on it, then Deathloop should be on your radar.

How does Deathloop's multiplayer work?

One of Deathloop's coolest features is its asymmetrical multiplayer. Players can choose to go through the story offline and have Juliana controlled by an AI. For those who play online, Juliana is another player. The objectives stay the same, there isn't a traditional team deathmatch, you'll just have to outsmart another player instead of the game itself.

This is a very innovative multiplayer mechanic and unlike anything Arkane has done before.

Does Deathloop have PS5 exclusive features?

As a timed PS5 exclusive, Deathloop is taking advantage of the PS5's unique features. Mainly, the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the PS5s controller will be used with guns in the game. According to the game's PlayStation Store page, these are required and can't be turned off.

In an August 2020 PlayStation Blog post, Game Director Dinga Bakaba says that these features "will bring some physicality in game experiences and give important feedback." Every weapon feels different and guns can jam, and all of this is communicated through the DualSense's features.

We don't know how these mechanics will work on other platforms. While Microsoft will technically be connected to this game upon its release, it is one of the coolest showcases for the DualSense controller yet.