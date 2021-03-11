Loop Hero ports for consoles could happen sooner rather than later

Loop Hero is a smash hit. The new indie game has sold half a million copies in less than one week. The addictive roguelike has charmed PC players thanks to its easy-to-understand gameplay that contains a surprising amount of complexity.

With any success like this, there’s always one question fans want to know: When is it coming to more platforms? At the moment, players can only grab the game on PC through services like Steam and Epic Games Store. That’s left console owners feeling a little envious. So, will we see Loop Hero on other platforms soon?

Officially, no. Devolver Digital hasn’t said a peep about whether or not the game is planned for release outside of PC. The game’s website doesn’t say that any other platforms are in development either. It seems that it was built out specifically with PC in mind, so console ports aren’t currently on the menu.

Inverse reached out to Devolver Digital for confirmation and will update this article when it responds. That might sound disappointing, but much like the dark world in which the game takes place, even when it may seem like it, not all hope is lost.

A peek back at other popular indie games shows that hits like this are bound to reach consoles eventually. Smaller games have a tendency to test the waters on platforms like PC to gauge players’ interest. Considering its massive sales, it’s safe to say that the Loop Hero experiment is a success. A wider launch seems inevitable.

That could happen this year, though it’ll take a few months to port it over to new platforms. As an example, take a look at Into the Breach. The indie tactics game launched as a PC exclusive in February 2018. It was an unexpected hit, leaving fans begging for a console port. It eventually came to Switch that August. If Loop Hero does come to consoles, a similar time frame seems likely.

It seems especially possible that the game could eventually make its way to Nintendo’s system. Devolver often releases its games on the system and it’s a low spec game that won’t have any trouble with the system. The studio also has a tendency to drop its games on Xbox Game Pass, so there’s always a chance it finds its way to Xbox through that route.

That said, new platforms don’t seem to be the developer’s priority with the game at the moment. A press release celebrating the 500,000 player milestone outlines where the game goes from here, but new consoles aren’t mentioned.

Into the Breach, another hit PC indie that came to consoles later. Subset Games

"Right now we're working on patches with quality-of-life updates you all asked for,” says developer Four Quarters, “including a system for saving during expeditions, new speed settings, and a deck of traits gained from bosses! After that, you can expect to see lots more content added to the game, such as new cards, classes and transformations. We can’t wait to share more updates with you all soon!"

For now, Four Quarters have a lot of work to do when it comes to addressing community feedback. With a left-field hit like this, the developer will need to do some unexpected work to keep players happy. So it could come to more platforms by the end of the year, but expect it to get several quality of life improvements on PC before then.