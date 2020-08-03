You only have a few days left to get the best Zelda knockoff ever for free

The Epic Games Store gives PC gamers free access to a rotating selection of memorable games across all gaming subgenres, and one of the latest feels like a stylistic homage to classic The Legend of Zelda games with a novel twist. Previously, the Epic Games Store has given away heavy-hitting titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, but now Epic members can play the most enchanting Legend of Zelda knock-off ever that became a cult classic after its release in 2011.

Superbrother: Sword & Sorcery EP is free for PC on the Epic Games Store until August 6 at 11 a.m. Eastern .

Anyone with an existing account (which is also free) can redeem a digital copy of the mystifying adventure game and keep it even after this deal expires. Don’t wait too long though, because just like Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service, if you don’t redeem Superbrother: Sword & Sorcery EP before August 6, it’ll cost you money if you try to claim it after that deadline. In this case, it's only $8. But there's a lot you can do with eight bucks.

Superbrother: Sword and Sworcery was originally launched exclusively on iOS devices by indie game studios Capybara Games and Superbrothers in 2011. The release developed such a massive cult following that its developers brought it to Windows, Mac OS, and Android in 2012. Within a year, the game had sold over 1.5 million copies, propelling it to indie game stardom and even landing it a Nintendo Switch port in 2018.

Players take on the role of the Scythian, a warrior who travels across a small yet captivating pixelated world full of mysteries and untapped power. The Scythian is controlled by clicking your way through Sword & Sworcery as they seek to harness the power of the mythical Trigons, a clear hat-tip to Legend of Zelda’s Triforce.

The search for the Trigons takes the Scythian through dense forests teeming with life, and also to serene mountain-tops. Sword & Sworcery was awarded the Visuals Award by IndieCade, one of the largest indie game festival in the world, in 2011. Each dazzling level is riddled with secrets that players can find by carefully observing their surroundings for visual cues.

'Superbrother: Sword and Sworcery' is a brief but enchanting 'Legend of Zelda' knockoff. Capybara Games / Superbrothers

You might notice a bush that appears to be reflected in a lake isn't actually on the shore or a mother duck frantically searching for her ducklings. Each of these hints at an unexplored detail in the world that brings a surprising amount of depth to the once-mobile-only game.

Sword & Sworcery's plot is only four-hours long, but the game's stunning retro design and a 27-song soundtrack by Canadian musician Jim Guthrie make an otherwise fleeting story into an unforgettable gem. The game's main plot is full of compelling characters, like The Archetype, who watches over the Scythian's journey like an omnipotent being and constantly breaks the fourth wall by addressing the player. But wandering off the beaten path to discover a hidden level and mini-game results in some of the most memorable moments.

Sword & Sworcery takes all of the awe and wonder of Zelda games and wraps it all in a bewitching, pixelated art style that anyone with fond memories of point-and-click adventures games from the 1990s will want to try out for themselves. Simply put, this one's a must-claim for anyone with an Epic Games Store account, but you'll have to act fast to spend the 30 seconds it takes to grab the game before it regains its price tag later this week.