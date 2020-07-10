How to watch Devolver Direct 2020 and what to expect

One bright spot of previous E3 weeks was a press conference from irreverent indie game publisher Devolver Digital. These shows have historically been so entertaining because they satirize the press conferences (and now digital directs) that traditional publishers use to reveal major announcements. While the first conference in 2017 was simply a joke, subsequent conferences from Devolver have actually contained new game reveals.

If you want to tune into this year's Devolver Direct happening in mid-July, we've rounded up when and how you can watch it as well as what you can expect from it.

When is Devolver Direct 2020?

After teasing the event in June, Devolver Digital revealed earlier this July that the Devolver Direct 2020 will take place at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on July 11, 2020 . It is on a Saturday, which is a bit unorthodox for a non-E3 gaming presentation, but that means more people may have the time to watch it.

Check out last year's presentation for an idea of what to expect.

If you want to spend your Saturday afternoon watching a weird video showing off some upcoming games, you should tune into the Devolver Direct. It shouldn't be that long either, as Devolver's previous presentations have all been under 30 minutes long.

How to watch Devolver Direct

When Devolver Direct begins, you'll be able to watch it live in two places. First, Devolver will be streaming the presentation on its own Twitch channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the presentation on Steam, which also supports livestreams now. After the presentation concludes, you can expect it to go live on YouTube, but if you want to watch it live Twitch and Steam are your only two official options.

Of course, if you're set on watching via YouTube, sites like IGN and various other channels will be doing reaction livestreams. When you consider how odd and gross Devolver Direct presentations can get, that may even be a more fun way to watch it.

What to expect from Devolver Direct

To start, change your expectations that this will be a cut and dry series of reveals. Expect funny (and most likely gory) skits starring Nina Struthers, parodying other press conferences or movies. Still, some cool game showcases are going to be included, and Devolver Digital has already confirmed the appearance of four games.

The press release revealing the date and time jokes that Devolver Direct "continues the tradition of overpromises with new game reveals, gameplay reveals, release date announcements, and special guests from the industry to help usher in these important marketing bullet points." Confirmed titles thus far include horror sidescroller Carrion, top-down action game Disc Room, and Flying Wild Hog's first-person shooter Shadow Warrior 3."

Devolver Digital has plenty of other games in development not listed, including Fall Guys, Blightbound, Serious Sam 4, and Weird West that could also show up during the showcase. New games were promised too, so expect some surprises along the way.

This won't be a traditional press conference, but Devolver Direct is poised to reveal some intriguing new indie games while mocking the kinds of presentations that inspired it.