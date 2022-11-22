Uncover Tyr's secret fate in this post-game God of War Ragnarok side quest

The Norse adventures of Kratos have come to a close. God of War Ragnarok puts a bow on the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus, but when the credits finally roll after many hours of questing there are still many questions left unanswered. In the post-game of Ragnarok players can seek out numerous side-quests that fill in the blanks, and for those wondering about the fate of the god Tyr, there is a shocking surprise to uncover. Here is how to learn the true fate of the Norse god of war.

Warning: Major endgame spoilers for God of War Ragnarok

Tyr is one of the most important new characters in Ragnarok. Sony

What happened to Tyr in God of War Ragnarok? — The earliest new ally that Kratos and Atreus recruit in Ragnarok is the god Tyr. Long thought dead by the rest of the game’s inhabitants, Tyr has been imprisoned for countless years on Svartalfheim by Odin. Over the course of Ragnarok, Tyr builds a relationship with both Kratos and Atreus, becoming an important player in the building war against Asgard.

Late into the game, the Tyr players have spent multiple hours getting to know reveals himself to be a lie. This betrayal comes at the hands of Odin, who has been impersonating Tyr for the entirety of the game. In hindsight this isn’t a total surprise, Odin is famous in Norse mythology for taking on the appearance of others and causing mischief and betrayal.

While this moment is a massive turn in the story, after the conclusion of Ragnarok a big question still hangs over the fate of the Norse god of war. What really happened to Tyr?

One post-game quest holds the answer.

Where in the world is Tyr? — In the aftermath of the main story of Ragnarok new paths will open up across the Norse realms. If players travel to Niflheim and head past the blacksmith there will be a new area called the Asgardian Prison. This will also begin a favour called “The Broken Prison.”

Odin impersonated Tyr, but the true Norse god of war is still alive. Sony

Descending through the prison you will face off against enemies and puzzles. Along the way, you will encounter some of the incarcerated inhabitants of the prison. But the most interesting discovery is that Tyr is also a resident.

While understandably cautious at the appearance of Tyr, this is in fact the real Tyr.

Upon learning about Odin’s fate and his use of Tyr’s disguise, the real Tyr decides he needs some alone time to figure things out. From this point on Kratos can travel across the many realms of Ragnarok and encounter the true Tyr to learn more about the long-imprisoned god.

In Alfheim, Tyr can be found in the Strond area across a gap and towards a cliff till you are near the Twilight Stones. Here Tyr will be staring past the Cliff. In Muspelheim, Tyr will be at the Spark of the World, sitting and admiring the spectacle in front of him. Kratos can share with him the fate of Surtr. In Helheim at Hel’s Perch, Tyr will be seen silently conversing with Hraesvelgr. The Norse god of war can also be chatted with if you head to Freyr’s Camp in Vanaheim. To talk to Tyr in Svartalfheim you should first complete the “Weights of Chains” favour and then head to the place you finish that quest. In Midgard head to Jotunheim Tower to find Tyr.

In these many interactions, Tyr will share his thoughts on characters in the world, events that have transpired during the main story, and his perspective on the fallout of Kratos and Atreus’ final choices at the end of Ragnarok.