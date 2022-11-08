Here’s exactly how long it takes to beat God of War Ragnarok

After four years God of War Ragnarok finally continues the story of Kratos and Atreus, diving even deeper into Norse mythology, and providing a wealth of new enemies for the duo. Early reviews have put a big focus on the side quests of God of War Ragnarok, comparing them to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in terms of how they enhance the overall world and narrative. With expanded side quests and plenty of new combat options, fans can expect Ragnarok to clock in a little over their playtime with the previous game. We’ll go into detail on exactly how long God of War Ragnarok takes to complete, all chapters in the game, and what to expect from the post-game.

How long is God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok is quite a bit longer than the 2018 entry. Sony

A single playthrough of God of War Ragnarok will likely take players roughly 30-35 hours, but that time can fluctuate depending on the amount of side content you decide to complete. There are 47 different side quests (called Favors) in Ragnarok, but you can obviously pick and choose which ones you want to complete. If you’re looking to 100 percent complete the game you’re likely looking at an additional 20-25 hours, clocking in at a total playtime of roughly 55 hours, which is significantly above the total playtime of God of War 2018.

How many chapters are in God of War Ragnarok?

Ragnarok’s story still focuses on Kratos and Atreus but introduces a host of new characters. Sony

God of War Ragnarok’s main narrative is split up into twelve different chapters, with the final chapter consisting of all the post-game content. Below you can see the list of chapters, but keep in mind there may be some very minor spoilers because of chapter names.

Surviving Fimbulwinter The Quest for Tyr Groa's Secret The Reckoning The Word of Fate Forging Destiny Reunion Creatures of Prophecy Hunting For Solace The Summoning The Realms at War Beyond Ragnarok (post-game)

Does God of War Ragnarok have a post-game and New Game Plus?

God of War Ragnarok has some hefty post-game content that even adds on more story. Sony

At launch God of War Ragnarok doesn’t have any kind of New Game Plus feature, meaning you’ll be starting from scratch if you play again. It’s certainly possible a New Game Plus could be added in some kind of post-launch update. This is especially likely considering God of War 2018 received New Game Plus in an update four months after launch.

Ragnarok does have a hefty amount of post-game content, however, giving players plenty to do after the credits roll. Without spoiling anything, after the credits, you can jump back in to complete any Favors you may have missed, or continue to explore and collect items. At the same time, the post-game also opens up some new bosses and extra Favors, providing a sort of epilogue to the narrative. All that being said, expect at least a few more hours if you’re looking to complete the content introduced with the post-game.

God of War Ragnarok will be released on PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022.