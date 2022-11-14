As you make your way through the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll find various kinds of collectibles to acquire. One of the many types returning from God of War (2018) is Odin’s Ravens. These glowing green feathered fiends serve the All-Father, Odin, providing reconnaissance for the Aesir. Just like in the previous game, they can be destroyed to earn some extra XP.

This time around, as the Norse saga concludes, there are even more rewards for finding and destroying all the ravens you can. Here’s a full list of locations for all 48 of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok.

We recommend using this as a companion piece for when you’re exploring a particular area. Keep in mind that because many Ravens can’t be accessed until towards the end of the game, there will be some mild location and companion spoilers ahead.

How to start The Eyes of Odin

Kicking this quest off is extremely easy. The Eyes of Odin begins automatically the first time you destroy one of Odin’s Ravens, meaning you can begin starting with your first trip to Svartalfheim.

There’s a total of 48 ravens to find across Alfheim, Helheim, Midgard, Muspelheim, and Svartalfheim. Asgard and Jotunheim are free of flying fiends, as is Niflheim, though you will be visiting the latter region in order to obtain your rewards.

The Eyes of Odin: Quest Rewards

Sony Santa Monica

After hitting particular milestones when destroying these ravens, you’ll want to visit Niflheim. This realm of ice and mist is home to The Raven Tree. Under The Raven Tree, where the spectral spirits of the ravens you’ve destroyed reside, you’ll find six Legendary Chests containing rewards for clearing out more of Odin’s spies throughout the realms. Each chest is unlocked by reaching a certain threshold of ravens cleared out.

Chest 1 - Requires 6 Ravens - Girdle of Raven Tears (Waist Armor)

Chest 2 - Requires 12 Ravens - Bracers of Raven Tears (Wrist Armor)

Chest 3 - Requires 18 Ravens - Cuirass of Raven Tears (Chest Armor)

Chest 4 - Requires 28 Ravens - Breath of Thamur (Heavy Runic Attack for Leviathan Axe)

Chest 5 - Requires 38 Ravens - Meteoric Slam (Heavy Runic Attack for Blades of Chaos)

Chest 6 - Requires 48 Ravens - The Finger of Ruin (Heavy Runic Attack for Draupnir)

After you’ve cleared all 48 Ravens, you’ll get access to the Raven Keeper boss fight in the nearby practice arena, which includes having to fight a dragon. Defeating this boss will finish the quest out, earning you 10000 XP for Kratos and 2500 XP for his companion.

All 48 Odin’s Ravens locations, explained

We’ve tracked down every bird and compiled a list of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok across the Nine Realms. Throughout the game, you’ll be revisiting multiple areas, and you’ll often need to come back later when you have new equipment in order to explore side areas, especially early on in the game.

As a result, we’re organizing this by realm, not by the exact order in which you’ll be encountering every single Raven. We’ve placed images for both the Ravens and their locations on the map.

Alfheim Odin’s Ravens locations

You’ll be traversing much more of Alfheim this time around, and there are 10 Ravens to find across the stonework and swirling deserts.

Alfheim Raven #1 The first raven found in Alfheim is located in a tree that you’ll see with the temple in the distance. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Alfheim Raven #2 After making your way around the light of Alfheim for a time, you’ll find this raven behind a barrier. You’ll need to bounce your Ax in to dispatch it. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Alfheim Raven #3 This raven is found inside the Temple of Light, and is extremely hard to miss. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Alfheim Raven #4 This raven is found near the dwarf shop set up in the desert within The Canyons. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Alfheim Raven #5 When you travel by sled into The Barrens, this raven can be found perched in a tree. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Alfheim Raven #6 At the far eastern edge of The Barrens, check the giant monster skull for this raven. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Alfheim Raven #7 This raven is located in The Forbidden Sands, on the back of a massive rock cluster. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Alfheim Raven #8 Another raven can be found flying around near the statue of Freyr in The Forbidden Sands. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Alfheim Raven #9 Another raven is located behind a statue of a troll in the northwest corner of The Forbidden Sands. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Alfheim Raven #10 By far the hardest raven to find in The Forbidden Sands, you’ll need to go east to the Light Elf library. Instead of climbing up and going in, smash the loose rocks at the front to reveal a hidden underground passage. The raven awaits inside on your left. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Helheim Odin’s Ravens locations

Being one of the smaller regions you’ll explore in the game, Helheim only has two of Odin’s Ravens to find.

Helheim Raven #1 The first raven in Helheim is easy to spot, circling the skies in Helgrind at the spot marked on the map. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Helheim Raven #2 As Kratos leaves Helheim for the first time, you’ll spot this raven. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Midgard Odin’s Ravens locations

While not quite the massive, sprawling hub it was in the prior game, the now-frozen land of Midgard still has plenty to explore, including six of Odin’s Ravens to take out.

Midgard Raven #1 An early raven in Midgard can be found perched above the frozen wreck of The Oarsmen. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Midgard Raven #2 A raven can be found perched on a wall northeast of the frozen lightning. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Midgard Raven #3 This raven is found just barely south of Tyr’s Temple. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Midgard Raven #4 Follow a small pathway slightly southwest of Tyr’s Temple to spot another raven. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Midgard Raven #5 Make your way through The Derelict Outpost to nab another raven perched on this beam. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Midgard Raven #6 The final raven in Midgard will be spotted on the return trip from speaking with the Norns, and can’t be acquired before then. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Muspelheim Odin’s Ravens locations

Even in the miserable land of the fire giants, there are two of Odin’s Ravens watching your every move.

Muspelheim Raven #1 The first raven in Muspelheim is extremely hard to miss, being very close to the Realm gate that allows access to this side of the mountain. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Muspelheim Raven #2 This raven is found in the same area where you meet Surtr, though the raven isn’t visible until after the first time you speak to the fire giant. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Odin’s Ravens locations

Odin’s influence is directly over the dwarfs of Svartalfheim, so it’s quite fitting that you’ll encounter 13 of Odin’s Ravens amid the wonders of engineering, mines, and natural cave formations.

Svartalfheim Raven #1 The first raven in Svartalfheim is easy enough to see, perched on a rock near where when you come to the realm for the first time. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #2 There’s a raven in the town center of Nidavellir, near the dwarf shop. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #3 On Althjof’s Rig, you’ll find a raven partially hidden by some damaged wooden planks. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #4 On Radsvinn’s Rig, you’ll find a raven perched on a hook hanging off the side of the rig. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #5 At The Watchtower, look over the edge of the cliff to spot this raven in one of the trees. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #6 On the Lyngbakr, you’ll find a raven on the sea creature’s north side, with a mining rig in the near distance. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #7 You can find this raven once you travel up by wooden train, with the spectral bird circling while the face of the mountain looms in the background. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #8 After crashing the wooden train and quickly killing a troll, you’ll see this raven flying above the water. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #9 This raven can be found inside the maze of The Applecore once you solve a puzzle that has Kratos quickly leap to a block after freezing some water before the block rotated back into place. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #10 As Kratos and Brok reach The Forge and approach the massive diving bell, look up to spot this raven. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #11 In Alberich’s Hollow, this raven can be found in the exposed tunnel. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #12 After climbing up the platform on Alberich Island, you can spy this raven flying about. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Svartalfheim Raven #13 After reaching the second portion of Alberich Island, you can look in the gap between the large rocks to find the last raven. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim

The Vanir homeland of Vanaheim is utterly massive, being one of the largest areas to go through in God of War Ragnarök. There’s a total of 15 of Odin’s Ravens to find here.

Vanaheim Raven #1 You’ll see this raven just after exiting Freyr’s camp to the northern entrance. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #2 When you’re exploring The Veiled Passage, look up to a small hole in the cavern to spot this raven. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #3 While you’ll first spot this raven when traveling by boat through the river, you won’t be able to destroy it until you make your way through the Cliffside Ruins. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #4 In the Goddess Falls, this raven can be found flying high above several nearby waterfalls. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #5 While it is day in Vanaheim, this raven can be found on the banks of The Southern Wilds. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #6 In Pilgrim’s Landing, while next to a Legendary Chest, you can look across the river to see another raven. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #7 After leaving Freyr’s camp through the northwest entrace, you can find this raven in the Eastern Barri Woods. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #8 Just south of the Abandoned Village, a raven can be spotted perched on a face in this massive tree. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #9 Once you discover The Crater in Vanaheim, this raven can be found in The Plains. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #10 Another raven can be found in The Plains, down the side of this steep riverbed. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #11 On the west of The Plains, at the very edge of the riverbed, you can spot this raven when looking towards the frozen lightning. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #12 At the eastern edge of The Plains, near the tower for changing Vanaheim from night to day, you can spot another raven. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #13 After restoring the water and gaining access to boat travel in The Jungle, you’ll be able to spot this raven at the eastern edge. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #14 Down in The Sinkholes, a raven can be spotted across this deep chasm. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

Vanaheim Raven #15 In the same northern part of The Plains as where you fight a dragon, go to the edge on the left and peer over to see this final raven. Sony Santa Monica Sony Santa Monica

God of War Ragnarok is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.