God of War Ragnarok trophy list: How to get them all and earn Platinum

Kratos and Atreus are back. The much-anticipated release of God of War Ragnarok is finally upon us, delivering an epic conclusion to the Norse saga, even if it has some cringe-worthy dialogue at times. There is a lot to see in this sequel, from massive boss fights to deep customization, it can be a bit disorienting at the start. If you’re the type of completionist gamer who wants to get the Platinum for God of War Ragnarok, you’ll have to spend a lot of time hunting down trophies. Here is a look at every single trophy in God of War Ragnarok and the best strategies for getting them.

Warning: major spoilers ahead for God of War Ragnarok.

How many trophies are there in God of War Ragnarok?

Ragnarok is loaded with hours worth of content and trophies to collect. Sony

If you are looking to collect every trophy that God of War Ragnarok has to offer then you have 36 to collect. This breaks down to 16 Bronze, 15 Silver, 4 Gold, and of course the Platinum trophy for collecting every other trophy in the game.

This is not a small task as the game’s main story easily clocks in at 20+ hours, not to mention that this playtime more than doubles when you start taking into account the numerous side-quests and collectibles.

What is the best strategy to get every trophy in God of War Ragnarok?

There are different thoughts on how best to approach attaining a game’s Platinum trophy. If you want to do it as efficiently as possible, then your best bet is to follow a guide and do every side quest and find every collectible as you progress through the game’s narrative. While this may get you the Platinum in the quickest manner possible, it can take a lot of the fun out of the game. This is the biggest problem facing trophy hunters, keeping the game fun.

The more natural way to go about completing the God of War Ragnarok trophy list is to make your first task beating the game once. Don’t worry too much about side-quests and collectibles, unless there are ones that interest you. Follow the content that excites you and then move to the next thing when you start feeling bored or frustrated.

Avoid burnout by taking things slow on the path to the Platinum. Sony

Experience Ragnarok at your own natural pace and enjoy the end of Kratos’s Norse saga. After completing your first playthrough you can spend time in the end game completing side-quests and gathering collectibles or start a new playthrough altogether.

Either way, the key to earning the Platinum is avoiding burnout. Play in whatever way keeps you engaged without making this too much of a chore.

God of War Ragnarok trophy list

Platinum

The Bear and the Wolf: Collect all trophies

Gold

Ready for Commitment : Fully upgrade one armor set

: Fully upgrade one armor set Ragnarok : Battle the All-Father

: Battle the All-Father Grave Mistake : Battle King Hrolf

: Battle King Hrolf The True Queen: Battle Gna

Silver

Spartan Ways : Remember the Spartan training

: Remember the Spartan training Full Belly : Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead

: Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead Phalanx : Obtain all shields

: Obtain all shields Collector : Obtain all relics and sword hilts

: Obtain all relics and sword hilts Dragon Slayer : Craft the Scaled Armor Set

: Craft the Scaled Armor Set How It's Going : Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil

: Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil Funeral for a Friend : Attend the funeral

: Attend the funeral Full Gufa : Free the Hafgufas

: Free the Hafgufas Making Amends : Free the Lyngbakr

: Free the Lyngbakr It Was a Good Day : Review Mardoll

: Review Mardoll Invasive Species : Complete all of the crater hunts

: Complete all of the crater hunts Besties : Pet Speki and Svanna

: Pet Speki and Svanna Rightful Place : Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr

: Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr Pure of Hart : Return the Stags of the Four Seasons

: Return the Stags of the Four Seasons Trials by Fire: Complete the Trials of Muspelheim

Bronze