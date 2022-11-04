Kratos and Atreus are back. Well, almost. The long-awaited release of God of War Ragnarök is just around the corner, and soon PlayStation gamers will be able to get their hands on the sequel to 2018’s best sad dad game. Ragnarök delivers more God of War (2018) though with a sometimes-grown worthy amount of forced humor, but it still manages to deliver a satisfying combat experience. Here’s exactly when you can get your hands on God of War Ragnarök and play for yourself.

When is the God of War Ragnarök release time?

God of War Ragnarök will be released on November 9, 2022. The game will go live at midnight on the day of release in your respective time zone.

What is the God of War Ragnarök file size?

Sony Santa Monica

Those preparing to download God of War Ragnarök will need to be prepared to make space on their storage drives and have a few games picked out that they won’t mind deleting to make room. God of War Ragnarök is a big boy.

On PS4 the download size is 90 GB, while on PS5 the install size comes in at 96 GB.

Can you pre-load God of War Ragnarök?

Yes! In preparation for the release of God of War Ragnarök players who have already purchased the game digitally will want to pre-load it so that they can start playing immediately upon the game’s unlock time.

Sony Santa Monica

The pre-load is already live. If you don’t already you should turn on your automatic download for it by selecting God of War Ragnarök in your game library then selecting the timer that appears and turning on Auto-Download.

Are there any God of War Ragnarök pre-order bonuses?

There are quite a few different special editions of God of War Ragnarök, all of which cost different amounts and include different bonuses. Here is a rundown of each edition and what they come with.

Launch Edition ($59.99 for PS4, $69.99 for PS5)

Kratos Risen Snow Armor

Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (cosmetic).

Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

Sony Santa Monica

Collector’s Edition ($199.99)

The Collector’s Edition comes housed in a box representing the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. This shrine was of the triptychs that Kratos and Atreus came across in God of War (2018). Inside the shrine is:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

All the Digital Deluxe Edition content

Jötnar Edition ($259.99)

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.*

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family.

The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.

Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

2” Vanir Twins Carvings

16” Mjölnir Replica

All the Digital Deluxe Edition content