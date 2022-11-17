Here's what the Mystical Heirloom actually does in God of War Ragnarok

Kratos and Atreus have a lot to do in God of War Ragnarok. The epic sequel to God of War (2018) is full of side quests and difficult bosses to tackle over the course of its lengthy runtime. One of the more confusing things players may run into during their playthroughs is something called the “Mystical Heirloom.” But what in the Nine Realms does this curious curio actually do? Though not explained, it leads to one of the best rewards in the game, so you’d do well to not ignore it. Here is how to find the Mystical Heirloom, what to do with it, and what rewards await you.

Where is the God of War Ragnarok Mystical Heirloom location?

The heirloom lies between Tyr’s temple and the Lost Treasury in Midgard, but you can’t get it immediately. Sony

The Mystical Heirloom isn’t that hard to find. It lies in Midgard near the central location of Tyr’s Temple. Trek a short distance south of the temple, directly in between it and the Lost Treasury location. Even though it is in a fairly accessible area, the Mystical Heirloom is locked off to players until you progress past a certain part of the main story.

How do you get the Mystical Heirloom in God of War Ragnarok?

The area that the Mystical Heirloom lies in is blocked by an ice wall that can only be navigated through once Kratos gains access to the third weapon, the Draupnir Spear. Once you have this weapon in your arsenal, you should return to this once uncrossable ice wall.

Break through the ice with the Draupnir Spear and you will shimmy through a crack and be able to obtain the Mystical Heirloom.

What does the Mystical Heirloom do in God of War Ragnarok?

The Mystical Heirloom might as well be called the Mysterious Heirloom because it offers no clues about its function or purpose. It can be equipped by Kratos, and he will bang it against his retracted shield. Most of the time this does nothing aside from launching a few sparks. This is because you need to activate the Mystical Heirloom in the right place.

The mystical heirloom will lead Kratos through a series of troll fights toward a worthy reward. Sony

Throughout Ragnarok’s numerous realms, there are three hidden locations that require the use of the Mystical Heirloom. They are in Midgard, Alfheim, and Vanaheim. At each location, you will find a large troll statue. When you use the mystical heirloom, the troll will wake from its stone slumber and fight you.

The first troll statue is in Midgard. Keep heading south from where you found the Mystical Heirloom until you reach the Derelict Outpost. Cross a gap with the Blades of Chaos and the first statue will be in front of you. The troll Blodugr Steinn will awake and you can defeat him.

The next stop on your troll quest is the realm of Alfheim. The statue can be found to the south of the Burrows location in the Forbidden Sands. You will need to clear the sandstorm in the area before you can access the location. You will find an elevated area that you can climb up to that houses the second statue. Use the mystical heirloom to awaken Bjarg Stormr and defeat him.

Vanaheim is the final location you need to get to. Head south from Freyr’s camp until you reach the Noatun's Garden area. Clear out any enemies and then you can focus on the last obstacle ahead of you — not one but two troll statues. Once you activate the mystical heirloom, Golrab of the Ashes and Golrab of the Frost will thaw.

Unlike the first two trolls, this fight is not just a straightforward search-and-destroy situation. Golrab of the Ashes cannot be harmed by the Blades of Chaos and Golrab of the Frost cannot be harmed by the Leviathan Axe. If you happen to hit one troll with their respective elemental resistance Kratos will be stunned. The key to this fight is either being very careful about your attacks or just using the Draupnir Spear for the entirety of the fight.

Once you finally take down all four trolls, you can use the Slumber Stones they dropped to craft the Steinbjorn armor set, which is the best late-game armor for Kratos.