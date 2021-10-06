Ghost Recon Frontline release date, trailer, beta, and crossplay, detailed

Move over Hyper Scape. There’s a new Ubisoft battle royale on the block. While it bucks some common trends, Ubisoft is making another 100-player, free-to-play, multiplayer shooter based on one of its most popular Tom Clancy franchises. During a livestream celebrating the series’ twentieth anniversary, Ubisoft Bucharest unveiled Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline.

The initial response to Ghost Recon Frontline has been quite negative as fans yearn for a more traditional tactical shooter like the most classic games in the Ghost Recon franchise. Still, if you want to know what Ubisoft actually has planned for Ghost Recon Frontline, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the multiplayer shooter.

Is there a Ghost Recon Frontline trailer?

Yes, there is. The game was revealed with a trailer during the twentieth anniversary live stream. It highlights the gameplay and the 100-player Expedition mode. Check it out below:

When is the Ghost Recon Frontline release date?

Currently, Ghost Recon Frontline does not have a release date. Instead, like Tom Clancy’s XDefiant before it, Ghost Recon Frontline is getting a closed test where players can try it early.

When is the Ghost Recon Frontline beta?

The first Closed Test will begin exclusively in Europe on October 14, 2021 . It will run until October 21. No North American tests or betas have been confirmed yet, but we’ll hopefully get the chance to try out the game sometime over the next year as part of its anniversary celebrations.

What are the Ghost Recon Frontline platforms?

Currently, the Closed Test is only planned for PC. That said, Ghost Recon Frontline will be on most major gaming platforms when it finally does launch. Expect Ghost Recon Frontline to be available for Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X at release.

Is there Ghost Recon Frontline crossplay?

As Ghost Recon Frontline will be on so many platforms, crossplay between platforms seems like a must. Thankfully, this feature is confirming on its website. Cross-progression hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it seems likely as it’s a feature in other Ubisoft games with crossplay.

Is Ghost Recon Frontline a battle royale?

Ghost Recon Frontline’s main mode is Expedition, a 100+ player, battle royale, first-person shooter experience. That said, it’s much more similar to something like Escape from Tarkov and Warzone than Fortnite. In Expedition, teams of three have to complete objectives across the large open-world map of Drakemoor Island to collect intel.

After collecting enough intel, players must call for extraction in a drop zone and escape to win the match. Interestingly, there is no converging circle in Ghost Recon Frontline, so players can explore any part of the map at all times. That said, players can see where players are extracting, so expect matches to get quite heated toward their conclusion.

Frontline is a first-person competitive multiplayer game, unlike most Ghost Recon titles. Ubisoft

What is Ghost Recon Frontline gameplay like?

While details on Ghost Recon Frontline’s other modes have not been revealed yet, Ubisoft did tease that more will be in the game at launch. In all of Ghost Recon Frontline’s modes, players will be able to choose and switch between different contractor classes. In the first Closed Test, players will access the assault, support, and scout classes.

It’s definitely a far cry (pun intended) from the more intense, tactical, and cooperative third-person gameplay that Ghost Recon is known for. While it has some intriguing new ideas for the battle royale genre, it remains to be seen if Ghost Recon Frontline can recover from the negative stigma surrounding its reveal.