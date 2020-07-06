Everything you need to know about Hyper Scape, Ubisoft's Fortnite killer

While the battle royale space is dominated by games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Apex Legends, French publisher Ubisoft is about to drop into the ring. On July 2, Ubisoft fully unveiled Hyper Scape, a free-to-play sci-fi battle royale game that was leaked almost a week earlier from Rod Breslau.

Now, official information is out in the wild for the battle royale Polygon said was "for the looters, not the shooters." Here's everything we officially know about Hyper Scape.

When is the Hyper Scape release date?

A technical test for Hyper Scape began on PC that same day that the game was officially unveiled: July 2, 2020. Still, those not in the technical test are probably wondering when the game will become more widely available. Fortunately, Breslau's leak claims that the game will launch on July 12, 2020.

This coincides with Ubisoft Forward, a digital event that the publisher will hold to highlight its upcoming lineup. Ubisoft has confirmed that Hyper Scape will be included in the event, so expect to hear more about it and get a release date confirmation during that presentation.

What platforms is Hyper Scape on?

When Hyper Scape's technical beta began on July 2, it was only available on PC. While that is still the case, the end of its overview trailer also confirms that the game will eventually come to PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Whenever the technical test ends and Hyper Scape officially releases, it's safe to assume that Hyper Scape will also be on PS4 and Xbox One then.

Ubisoft did not mention a Nintendo Switch port of Hyper Scape. As other battle royale games like Fortnite and Apex Legends are making their way to the system though, don't be surprised to see Hyper Scape come over if it's a success.

Google Stadia is also notably absent, which is surprising as Ubisoft has been one of the biggest third-party supporters of Google's fledgling platform. For now, Stadia players will have to stick to PUBG for their battle royale fix.

How do you get access to the Hyper Scape technical test?

While Hyper Scape's technical test is in full swing now, it's not that simple to get into. Ubisoft is taking a page out of Valorant's playbook by utilizing Twitch drops to leverage interest as a way to build viewership for Hyper Scape. If you want to play the technical test, you'll first have to download Uplay, Ubisoft's proprietary launcher, and create an account on it.

After this, you'll have to link your Uplay and Twitch account. Then, as you're watching a streamer play Hyper Scape, a Twitch drop can randomly occur, granting you a code to access the game's technical test. This process is a bit of a hassle but will keep player counts controllable for server stability. And the manufactured scarcity will only increase interest. It seems to be paying off already as the game is doing well on Twitch, even if it hasn't reached the numbers of Valorant, Fortnite, or Apex Legends yet.

What makes Hyper Scape stand out?

Hyper Scape is a first-person shooter battle royale with a sci-fi aesthetic. It's somewhat comparable to Apex Legends, though it benefits from shorter matches and a few other unique aspects. Like most battle royales, you'll spend a decent chunk of each map scavenging the map looking for useful gear and weapons.

Instead of dropping duplicates, Hyper Scape uses them to upgrade the player's current weapon, which is a unique spin on the genre's looting formula. Death also doesn't immediately kill you. Instead, you become an "Echo" that can still explore the environment while invisible, and you can be revived if one of your teammates manages to kill another player. Viewers on Twitch can also influence matches by showing the locations of enemies on the map, initiating low gravity, and more.

As the match nears its end, a Showdown phase will begin and a crown appears in the middle of the map. Once this phase begins, players can win in one of two ways. Like any other battle royale, you can kill all of your opponents to win. In Hyper Scape, you can also carry the crown for 45 seconds during this phase to win. Hyper Scape supports both solo and three-player squad matches.

Who is developing Hyper Scape?

Hyper Scape is being developed internally at Ubisoft. According to The Verge, Ubisoft Montreal led the development of the project. They also serve as the lead developer for many Far Cry and Assassin's Creed games, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla.