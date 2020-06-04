Apex Legends Season 5 introduced the battle royale to its newest playable Legend, Loba, along with a number of map and balance changes on May 12. The update is still fresh, which means fans have plenty of time left to grind for all of the new cosmetics that are up for grabs as part of Season 5’s Battle Pass.

But when should gamers expect Season 5 to come to an end and for Electronic Arts to launch Season 6?

Neither EA nor Respawn Entertainment have annonced when Apex Legends Season 6 will be released or what changes it’ll bring, but looking back at when previous Apex season came to a close, we can estimate when Season 6 might be announced, along with how much longer players have to enjoy all of the new changes that were added with the current season.

Loba, the newest Legend introduced in Season 5. Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

When have other Apex Legends Seasons ended?

EA and Respawn released Apex on February 4, 2019 but the first time-limited season didn’t launch until March 19. From then onward all of the subsequent season lasted just about three months other than Season 3, which lasted four months.

Here’s a full list of the start and end dates for each of the previous seasons:

Season 1: March 19, 2019 - June 18, 2019

Season 2: July 2, 2019 - October 1, 2019

Season 3: October 1, 2019 - February 3, 2020

Season 4: February 4, 2020 - May 12, 2020

Season 5: May 12, 2020 - ???

When will Apex Legends Season 5 end?

Assuming that Season 6 doesn’t take any longer to develop than the other Apex seasons, then Season 5 should last three months and come to a close around mid- to late-August. There’s always a chance that it could run a little longer like Season 3, but Respawn has already teased the exact date when players should expect Season 5 to wrap up.

The game’s in-game menus under the Battle Pass section states that as of June 4, the Season 5 Battle Pass has 74 days remaining. That means the likeliest end date for Season 5 is Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Virtually every update to Apex Legends goes live at 1 p.m. Eastern on whatever day it's scheduled for, but all of this might not be set in stone.

Apex Legends Season 5 was originally scheduled to launch on May 5, but it was delayed to May 12 to accommodate an in-game event. It’s possible that Respawn will do something similar this time around to give gamers a few extra days or weeks to claim all of Season 5’s Battle Pass skins.

There's no need for you to rush just yet to complete your battle pass, but don't sleep on Season 5 for too long or the tier 100 skin will be out of reach when August comes around.