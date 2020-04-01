Apex Legends Season 5 will improve the game in one titanic way

Apex Legends will embrace its roots sometime soon. The battle royale FPS is technically a spinoff of the Titanfall franchise but has found much more success than any other entry in Respawn Entertainment's series. While Apex Legends ditched a lot of the elements that were at the core of the series — like the Titan mechs — comments from the developer suggest the next Season of Apex Legends could call back to Titanfall or Titanfall 2 in big ways.

This tease comes from the latest issues of Game Informer, which featured an interview with Apex Legends' developers. "We're always bringing in stuff from the Titanfall universe," Respawn told Game Informer. "We built an awesome world in Titanfall 1 and 2 and want to make sure we're bringing that forward. I will say this: There could potentially be a pleasant surprise for Titanfall fans in season five."

While Respawn wasn't ready to share what it has in store for Apex Legends, this is still exciting for Titanfall fans. The players who spotted this interview on Reddit also speculated on what could be included, from new weapons like the Smart Pistol to a brand new legend that has mobility similar to the characters in Titanfall 2 to even the grand return of Titans. Each season of any shooter needs a cool gimmick, and one that evokes earlier games in the Titanfall series seems to be in the pipeline here.

It will be a month or two before we will know what Respawn and EA were teasing with this comment. While it was originally intended to have a December 2019 release, the fourth season of Apex Legends did not begin until February 4, 2020. Every season of Apex Legends has lasted about 3 to 4 months, so Season 5 of Apex Legends won't begin until May or June.

Still, we should a decent idea of what this teased connection is once EA starts pulling the curtain back on the next season of this popular free-to-play battle royale. In the meantime, the game is still receiving a ton of updates and support, including one in March that nerfed a common grenade exploit.

The Inverse Analysis — It's a relief to hear that more OG Titanfall content will be making its way to Apex Legends soon, especially because EA previously stated that the success of Apex Legends pushed out any other plans Respawn had for the franchise. Even though the Titanfall games were some of the best shooters of the 2010s, the first two games in the series failed to catch on like Apex Legends.

Now that Apex Legends is the focal point and future of the franchise, the best move for Respawn is to incorporate some new elements that bring the series back to its roots in Season 5.