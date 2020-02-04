With the release of Apex Legends Season 4 on February 4 comes a new competitor to the Apex Games called Revenant, and he's unlike any Legend we've seen before in the battle royale. Joining the likes of Octane, Wattson, Crypto, and other playable characters, Revenant rounds out the Apex Legends roster by doing what this video game series does best: humanoid robots.

We all loved Pathfinder, right? Revenant at least looks like a robot, but that’s not his entire “deal.” Who, or what is Revenant? What are his abilities, and how does he fit into Apex Legends Season 4? Here's all that and more from the new season of Apex Legends.

Who is Revenant in Apex Legends Season 4?

Added to the game as part of the Season 4 launch around 1 p.m. Eastern on February 4, Revenant is the latest playable character to hit Apex Legends.

Revenant’s origins are shrouded in secrecy. Allegedly, he was once human and worked as the Mercenary Syndicate’s top hitman. At some point, the syndicate reprogrammed him into a robotic killing machine but left in some code that gave Revenant the illusion he was still human. Continuing the illusion, Revenant would even see his human reflection when he looked in the mirror. According to his debut trailer, the reflection was so accurate that he’d still shave on a daily basis. Creepy.

Now, with that illusion shattered, Revenant is seeking revenge against those who robotized him. With you controlling the new character, Revenant can finally sate his bloodlust — maybe not on the right people, but someone nonetheless.

He’s already killed Forge, the Legend that was originally announced in late January as the Season 4 addition, and he seems ready to kill plenty more in the Apex Games.

What abilities does Revenant have in Apex Legends Season 4?

Revenant's primary ability involves disabling the abilities of his combatants, but he also has increased mobility over almost everyone else in terms of stealth. This "Synthetic Nightmare" uses tech to aid allies and disarm enemies, which makes him the ideal assassin in most scenarios. Here's a closer look at his specific abilities.

Tactical: Silence — Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds.

Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds. Passive : Stalker — You crouch-walk faster and can climb higher than other Legends.

You crouch-walk faster and can climb higher than other Legends. Ultimate: Death Totem — Drop a totem that protects those who use it from death for a set amount of time. Instead of being killed or downed, users will return to the totem.

Silence looks and feels like a grenade in execution, and it should be wildly useful in almost every combat scenario. With Stalker, Revenant can scale any walls, giving him a huge edge against less mobile opponents. Death Totem feels potentially game-breaking when combined with something like Wattson's electric fences, allowing a team to lock down established areas while also preventing death.

Who’s the voice actor behind Revenant in Apex Legends?

After confirming that you like how a character plays and learning to appreciate their whole vibe, you’ve gotta discover if their voice jives with your ears.

Revenant is voiced by Darin De Paul, who has done some of the most iconic video game voices in recent memory. De Paul currently voices Overwatch’s tanky knight with a giant hammer, Reinhardt. Previous credits include Ardyn Izunia in Final Fantasy XV, J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man PS4, and Owl from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. He’s also set to voice Hulk in Crystal Dynamics’ upcoming Avengers game.

If you enjoyed any of De Paul’s previous performances, then Revenant just might become your new favorite.

What else should you know about Apex Legends Season 4?

Revenant accosts Octane in 'Apex Legends'. Respawn Entertainment

In addition to Revenant as a new playable hero, Apex Legends Season 4 has plenty of other additions to the battle royale game.

Season 4 introduces a new sniper rifle called the Sentinel. Like Season 3’s Charge Rifle, the Sentinel can be charged up to fire overwhelmingly powerful shots, but the weapon is overwhelmingly slow, so there’s a greater chance you’ll miss. Conversely, if you’ve got a quick trigger finger, you can fire weak but quick shots. The Sentinel is a sniper that works with you.

The landscape of the Apex Games has also changed quite a bit with the new season. Due to the introduction of a Planet Harvester, areas like World’s Edge, Survey Camp, and Capitol City have all had major overhauls in Season 4.

The new season also introduced an Apex Legends anniversary celebration where players can receive a Year 1 Origami Flyer Charm and a Year 1 Loyalty Badge just for logging on between now and February 14. Additionally, every first match of the day will come with a 10,000 XP bonus.

There’s never been a better time to rejoin the Apex Games and enter the fray in Apex Legends Season 4.