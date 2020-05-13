Everything we know about Loba, Apex Legends Season 5’s new master thief

As Apex Legends Season 5 hits platforms everywhere on May 12, as does Loba, a new playable Legend. Loba fills the role of “High Society Thief” in Apex Legends’ roster, joining the likes of other additional characters like Revenant and Wattson. High Society Thief is a swanky title, but what exactly does Loba add to the game? Here’s a breakdown of Loba and how she fits into the world of Apex Legends.

Who is Loba in Apex Legends?

When she was nine years old, Loba’s family was killed by Revenant, the hitman and playable character added in Season 4. We saw the assassination of Loba’s family in Revenant’s cinematic trailer, which was released in January 2020.

According to a profile by Respawn Entertainment, Loba developed herself as a thief after her parents' death. Left to fend for herself, Loba learned how to pickpockets. As her skills improved, Loba began targeting higher-value objects. Her big break came when she stole a miniature jump drive from a seemingly impenetrable factory, which she then retooled into a teleportation bracelet. Since obtaining the ability to teleport, Loba can steal just about anything.

Respawn Entertainment

Although she thrives in the shadows, when Revenant joined the very public Apex Games, a feeling of vengeance washed over her. She has since joined the Games to slay the cybernetic assassin and finally close the book on her past.

What are Loba’s Abilities in Apex Legends?

According to developer Respawn Entertainment, Loba is a Support character with three abilities.

Tactical Ability — Burglar’s Best Friend

Teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble quickly by throwing your Jump Drive bracelet.

Passive Ability — Eye for Quality

Nearby Epic and Legendary loot can be seen through walls. The range is the same as Black Market Boutique.

Ultimate Ability — Black Market Boutique

Place a portable device that allows you to teleport nearby loot to your inventory. Each friendly or enemy Legend can take up to two items.

Respawn Entertainment

Loba’s toolkit combines numerous elements from previous Apex Legends Characters. Although her overall build is loot-based, its utility is reminiscent of Lifeline's Care Package ultimate, which summons a High-Quality defensive gear for players. Loba’s tactical ability to teleport feels like a mash-up of Pathfinder's Grappling Hook and Wraith's Dimensional Rift. Were the three to form a squad, there’s a fair chance they’d be extremely mobile and able to find good loot quickly. For equipment-focused players, Loba will probably feel like a real game-changer.

Is Loba featured in the Season 5 trailer for Apex Legends?

You can see the trailer for Season 5 above Loba is the basis of the season’s theme: Fortune’s Favor. The initial trailer for Fortune’s Favor splices new footage of Loba seemingly cornering Revenant, with a replaying of her parent’s death using video from the Season 4 cinematic. Loba makes a mistake, awakening a group of once-dormant robots, but that just gives her a chance to showcase her abilities.

Respawn Entertainment

She begins by using her Ultimate, Black Market Boutique to steal a gun off a rack right before an enemy takes it. After using an explosive, Loba teleports using Burglar’s Best Friend to flee from the fallout. We never get a good look at Loa using her Passive ability, but we do get a closing shot where she speaks to her nemesis, Revenant, promising to kill him one day.

Nearly every reward on the new Battle Pass is something fancy and ostentatious. From simply buying the Battle Pass, you’ll unlock a golden Retrofitted Hemlock weapon and golden legendary skins for Bloodhound, Wraith, and Revenant. Other characters will unlock additional golden skins as you progress through the Battle Pass.

Who's the voice actor behind Loba?

Loba is voiced by Fryda Wolff. You might know her as the voice of Sara Ryder from Mass Effect: Andromeda or as the Narrator in Civilization: Beyond Earth. Wolff has played many supporting roles like Gabriela Morales in Just Cause 4. Apex Legends isn’t her first hero-based game, either. Wolff previously portrayed Neith’s Star Strike skin in Smite, Vivian in Paladins, and Nyx in Quake Champions.