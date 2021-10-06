Call of Duty Season 6 is the final batch of content planned before the launch of Vanguard, and it seems Activision is going out with a bang. The upcoming season will feature content for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with plenty of things to do across each game (and some overlap between them). There will even be a spooky Halloween event and balancing changes, along with new weapons and points of interest. So there’s plenty to be excited about. But when does Season 6 begin? How large is the download size? Here, we’ll detail everything you’ll need to know to start playing Call of Duty Season 6.

When is the Call of Duty Season 6 start time?

Mason is a returning character during Season 6. Activision

Since Call of Duty Season 6 is split across two games, the rollout might be confusing. Season 6 will go live in Black Ops Cold War on October 6 at 12 a.m. midnight Eastern while the Warzone update will commence on October 7 at midnight Eastern.

What is the Call of Duty Season 6 download size?

When it comes to the download size for Call of Duty Season 6, we only have information about Black Ops Cold War. On PlayStation 4, the update will clock in at around 25 GB, on PlayStation 5 it’ll be 28 GB, on Xbox One it’s 12 GB, Xbox Series X|S it’s 22 GB, and PC will be around 15 GB. Sadly, it doesn’t look like you’re able to pre-load the update on Warzone, and it’s unclear how large the update will be. Based on previous seasons, you should expect to reserve around 20 GB of space depending on the platform.

What are the Call of Duty Season 6 updates?

The Call of Duty Season 6 roadmap details plans for upcoming content. Activision

There’s plenty in store for Call of Duty Season 6. Cold War gains access to two more 6v6 maps, one additional 2v2 (or 3v3) map, a new Zombies experience called Forsaken, and new support weapons.

The Warzone side of things has a lot to unpack, such as changes to Stadium and Downtown in Verdansk, new WWII bunkers around the map, and it will revert back to the original prison Gulag.

On top of that, we can expect new weapons including the .410 Ironhide shotgun, the Grav assault rifle, and the battle axe, along with the Lapa SMG and the hammer & sickle later on in the season. These weapons will also be available in Cold War.

Then, starting on October 19, The Haunting seasonal Halloween event will begin, giving us access to new challenges, Operators, and likely a limited-time mode. From what we’ve seen, it seems like Scream’s Ghostface and Donnie Darko’s Frank will appear as Operators. You can expect weapon tuning and balancing changes to be implemented as well.

Beyond that, it’s not entirely clear what map changes the launch of Season 6 might bring. Since this will be the final season before the new Pacific map launches with Vanguard, Activision will likely make some wild map alterations.

Worst case scenario, players might not like these changes, but at least it would only last for one season. With the destruction of Downtown and Stadium, it’s clear Verdansk is going out with a bang. This will also likely be the last time we get to visit the prison Gulag, which is one of the most beloved stages Warzone has received.