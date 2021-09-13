Call of Duty Season 6 release date, trailer, start time, and Warzone updates

As Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded begins winding down, we’re already looking ahead to the next big update. Activision has finally unveiled the details of the upcoming Season 6, but there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the new content drop. The trailer did reveal a few key details about what to expect, and based on what we know about Vanguard, Season 6 is shaping up to be an exciting one. With that in mind, let’s dive into everything we know about Call of Duty Season 6, from its release date to new features, and what changes to expect in Warzone.

When is the Call of Duty Season 6 release date?

Call of Duty Season 6 launches in October. Activision

The official release date of Warzone Season 6 is on October 7, 2021. Typically, updates go live at midnight Eastern on launch day, so we expect the same for Season 6. Pre-loading often becomes available a few hours before an update, so keep an eye out as the Season 6 launch approaches.

Is there a Call of Duty Season 6 trailer?

Yes, there is! The new trailer is heavily tied to the original Black Ops, with the appearance of the Mason character (only he’s doing the interrogating this time around). The main takeaway is the allegiance of Adler, Mason, Woods, and Hudson who aim to stop Stitch from wreaking more havoc.

Speaking of Stitch...

What are the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 updates?

We’ll likely see a new destroyed version of Downtown during Season 6. Activision

The biggest surprise of the Season 6 trailer is the destruction of Downtown, at the hands of Stitch and his goon. This could be an essential gameplay change since Downtown is often tough to navigate, especially during the later portions of a match.

Since Warzone Season 6 will almost certainly lead directly into Vanguard, it’s likely the narrative will focus on the time period shift, just like it did when Verdansk was nuked in early 2021, leading to Verdansk ‘84.

We expect Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, and the other Activision studios to throw realism out the window to explain why (and how) Warzone will transition to the 1940s for World War II.

Though with this update taking place before the release of Vanguard, it will probably serve as a transition season that will resolve once the new game launches. Much like the updates surrounding the Cold War integration, Season 6 will likely sprinkle breadcrumbs hinting at what’s to come once Vanguard drops in November.

Mason, Adler, Woods, and Hudson team up during Season 6. Activision

Aside from story content, Season 6 will almost certainly feature new weapons — and not just ones that fall into the melee category, either. We’ll probably get a new automatic firearm such as an assault rifle and/or SMG.

When it comes to major changes like map alterations or new perks, we’re less inclined to expect anything like that. We’ll probably get a new Gulag, just as we have each season, but beyond new points of interest and the destruction of Downtown, major changes won’t come until later in 2021 when the Pacific map launches. Though it’s likely we’ll get some sort of limited-time event during Season 6.

Beyond that, we’ll get a new battle pass, Operators, and cosmetics, which are all standard for the launch of a major update. We also hope we’ll get some more weapon balance changes, which Raven Software has done a fantastic job of keeping up with since spring 2021.

Currently, some of the lesser-used weapons like the P90, Uzi, Holger-26, AN-94, and AK-47 (MW), could stand to be buffed. Thankfully, there aren’t any weapons that stand out as being overpowered.

We’ll find out more about Warzone Season 6 when we get closer to its release on October 7, 2021.