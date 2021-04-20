Here's exactly when you can play the Call of Duty: Warzone nuke event

As part of the transition into Call of Duty Season 3 , it’s clear that Activision has finally decided to nuke Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone. This event has been rumored for quite a long time as the game has slowly ramped up to it with the opening of bunkers across Warzone, the launch of Black Ops Cold War, and the introduction of zombies.

With the start of Season 3, a massive change to Verdansk has been teased officially. This is when you can expect this event to happen and what to take away from it.

When is the Call of Duty: Warzone nuke event start time?

The official Call of Duty blog confirms that the Call of Duty: Warzone event will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 21, 2021. If you’re in the right place at the time, you should see this event play out before your eyes in-game, much like the Galactus event in Fortnite.

The event will likely be livestreamed by many people, so you can also tune in on Twitch or YouTube if you can’t play it yourself.

Zombies are overtaking Verdansk. Activision

How can I access the Call of Duty: Warzone nuke event?

Accessing the event should be a fairly simple process. First, make sure your game is fully updated so you can get online and have access to the correct Operation. The Call of Duty blog directly refers to an “Operation Rapid Sunder,” so look out for that mode in the game’s menus. Log on before 3 p.m. Eastern and sign into that mode if you want to see the nuke event live.

Why is Verdansk getting nuked?

During the last season of Call of Duty: Warzone, a cargo tanker ran into Verdansk, unleashing zombies onto the map. Their presence has slowly grown over time, and they are now creating contamination zones across Verdansk. The battle royale’s map is dotted with contaminated areas that players can only access with gas masks.

It’s a clearly dire situation that won’t last forever, and the situation is finally going to be dealt with in-game. While the blog doesn’t officially mention a nuke dropping during this event, but reports all but confirm Verdansk’s tragic fate.

What to expect from Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 3?

Following the event, Call of Duty: Warzone will receive an update at 12 a.m. on April 22, 2021. This update is 25.6 GB on PS4 and PS5, 25.9 GB on Xbox consoles, and 25.2 GB on PC. Once it’s installed, Warzone will officially enter Season 3. This new season will introduce three new operators to the Warsaw Pact: Wraith, Knight, and Antonov.

When it comes to weapons, the PPSh-41 SMG, Swiss K3 Sniper Rifle, CARV.2 Tactical Rifle, AMP63 Pistol, Ballistic Knife, and Baseball Bat are all getting added. The Hunt for Adler event will also happen in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, so you’ll have some new intel challenges to work toward.

Most importantly, this nuke event will change Verdansk forever. This is one of Call of Duty: Warzone’s most important updates since its launch, so you should definitely tune in to see what’s next for the battle royale.