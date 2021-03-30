Season 2 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is in full swing.

The Season 2 Reloaded update dropped on March 29, indicating that we are about halfway through the season. As that’s now the case, we can’t help but look forward to what’s next for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. We are still months away from when new Call of Duty games are typically revealed, so next season will hopefully be focused on refining and iterating the games even more.

This is everything we know about the next season of Call of Duty.

When is the Call of Duty Season 3 release date?

There is no official release date for the next season of Call of Duty as it is not currently announced. That said, we can tell when it will arrive from when the Season 2 battle pass ends. Currently, the Season 2 battle pass for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is slated to end on April 21, 2021.

As such, we should expect the new season of Call of Duty to start in both games sometime that week, if not on that day. We will update this post whenever Activision and Treyarch decide to confirm when the next Call of Duty season will arrive.

Is there a Call of Duty Season 3 trailer?

No. It’s not even announced yet, so there’s obviously not a trailer for it yet. The latest trailer to be released for the game focused on the Season 2 Reloaded update, and you can watch that below:

We’ll update this post when one is released much closer to the new season’s launch.

What will Call of Duty Season 3 add to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone?

As it hasn’t been announced yet, we’re still currently relying on speculation and leaks when it comes to what we should expect from Black Ops Cold War and Warzone next season. Obviously, we’ll get lots of new weapons, maps, modes, and Operators to try out, as we do with every new season of the game.

To get more specific, insider @WarzoneNews has teased a new map and Operator on Twitter. The map in question is one for Black Ops Cold War called Echelon that combines parts of the previous Call of Duty maps Dome, Highrise, and Vertigo. He’s also found voice lines for Alex Mason in the game, suggesting that he could be one of Season 3’s main Operators.

That’s about all we have to go on for now, but we can still speculate. We’re still waiting for Verdansk to be nuked as zombies make their way across the map to new areas. It’s possible that Season 3 is when Activision finally decides to nuke the map and introduce a new one to Warzone, or we could just get the standard Verdansk map changes as we enter the new season.

When will we learn more about Call of Duty Season 3?

Activision hasn’t even started to tease the next year yet, so it’s hard to say for sure. Season 2 was announced on February 19, just 9 days before it started. If Season follows a similar pattern, then we’ll likely start hearing about it in mid-April. That’s just a guess right now, but Activision and Treyarch will almost certainly starting showing what’s next in a few weeks.