This Call of Duty upgrade is perfect for the tech-savvy gamer

Call of Duty just got a little bit flashier. While the game already has to-notch visuals even on based PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Activision has released High Resolution Pack 3 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone. While the publisher has yet to acknowledge its release, it's available on all current PlayStation and Xbox systems.

If you're an avid and tech-savvy Call of Duty: Warzone player who wants to get the most out of your next-generation systems and TV, then you won't want to ignore this exciting new update.

Video Games Chronicle first reported about the High Resolution Pack 3 appearing on the Playstation Store on March 2, 2021. It clocks in at around 8.4 GB, and its description explains that it "supports the most detailed textures for weapons and Operators in Modern Warfare and Warzone."

The update was subsequently made available on the Microsoft Store and can be downloaded from there as well. Log onto the game after downloading it, and you'll see that every weapon and Operator looks just a bit better in action.

As mentioned, Activision has not released a specific blog post or patch notes detailing what exactly this patch changes. After downloading it and checking, the description seems apt. While it isn't a massive overhaul, the textures on Operators and weapons do look smoother and detailed on a 4K screen.

With the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launching in November 2020, 4K gaming is becoming the norm. Still, gamers are the ones that likely already have the 4K-supporting consoles and displays that will get the most out of this texture pack or any of the texture packs for Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, for that matter.

Even the texture pack's listing on the PlayStation Store admits that it's "recommended only for PS4 Pro and PS5 players with high-resolution displays." If you're still playing on a base PS4 or Xbox One, save the hard drive space and don't download it. If you have a console that supports 4K and has the hard drive space for a texture pack like this, then it's worth downloading.

Thankfully, it isn't required to continue playing the game, unlike most other Call of Duty updates. This texture arrives just about a week after the start of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2, which includes updates that also apply to Warzone and Modern Warfare.

New rumors also suggest that a major update focused on Modern Warfare and Warzone (referred to as Modern Warfare Season 7 within the game's files) is also on the horizon. High Resolution Pack 3 does not seem to be related to that impending update, but it will make the game look prettier for players who decide to jump back into the game around them.

While Call of Duty games' gigantic file sizes are frustrating, this optional update is worth downloading for those who want the game to look its best on a 4K console and TV.