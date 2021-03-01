Xbox Series X restocks: Microsoft, Antonline, Walmart, and more inventory

"Where are you Xbox Series X?" is something you might howl out your window every night before bed, as a simple prayer hoping to claim the console in the near future. Perhaps you've even marked local milk cartons in-case other gamers have spotted the console and wish to gift you?

Suffice to say, getting a next-gen Xbox might feel downright impossible.

Nevertheless, social media shows that other aspiring owners have claimed hands the console, so how can you join their ranks? Your best course of action is to be prepared. If you learn what places are about to drop the Xbox Series X, you can purchase the console in time to play exclusives like She Dreams Elsewhere and Halo: Infinite.

Here's every store that's set to sell the Xbox Series X in the near future.

Microsoft Store

If you truly want an Xbox console, then you may have the best luck if you directly stake out the Microsoft Store. It most recently had stock on the afternoon of March 1. Microsoft also sells consoles through their online storefront for Windows and Xbox and has put out new consoles frequently since launch.

The main catch to order from here is that the Microsoft Store’s shipping can tend to be a little slower than other retailers. Still, it's a reliable way to find one so you'll want to heavily monitor the official Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages.

Antonline

Early in the year, Antonline made a pledge to produce next-gen console drops every week . The retailer made the Xbox Series X available in late February. It's expected that the retailer will have more consoles available soon, perhaps later in March.

It should be noted that all consoles purchased through Antonline will cost a bit more than most. They'll be packaged with extra goodies like controllers and Games Pass subscriptions, which accounts for the price increase.

When it's available, you can purchase it right here.

Target

Target has been steadily releasing new consoles. Many stores received shipments of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S last week. The Series X sold out near-instantly on February 25, but certain stores still have the Series S available. Check their website here to see what all nearby stores have in stock. You might still be able to claim the smaller scale console.

GameStop

Everyone's favorite retailer to trade in your old games in exchange for a fraction of what they are actually worth might be a good place to obtain the console. GameStop has offered a number of bundles in the past, most recently on February 24.

If you want a console from GameStop, the best plan is to turn on notifications for their Twitter account. The company often tweets out when consoles will be available before placing them on their online storefront. You can find their Twitter which you can find right here.

Walmart

America's biggest shopping destination isn't the first place you should look to for a new Xbox Series X. The megastore sold out of the console again on February 25. Based on the regularity they've been restocking, more consoles might be available

If and when they're available, you will be able to purchase them right here.

Best Buy

As a major electronics retailer, Best Buy regularly has flashes of availability each week. The last restocks went live on February 26, but the retailer is expected to make the Xbox Series X available yet again this week. When available, you can purchase the console right here.

Alternatively, you can pick up the Xbox Series S from the retailer right now. It remains available in their shop.

Amazon

Amazon has been steadily dropping PS5 consoles throughout February and now we're in March. Expect them to keep up the pace. When there's a PS5 drop, an Xbox Series X drop can't be far behind. Keep your eyes peeled to Amazon's social channels and the Xbox Series X.

When available, you can purchase it right here.

Popfindr, OctoShop, and tools to track console restocks

If these many tips didn't lead you to your destined Xbox Series X, there are numerous tools and tricks that you can employ to enhance your odds next time. The best thing you can do to stay abreast of next-gen sales is to follow a few Twitter accounts. Twitter users like @Wario64, @Spieltimes, and @YtNextGenGaming will always know when a console is on the way.

The Stock Informer Discord channel is a great place to be the first to hear when a drop is incoming.

The browser extension OctoShop will inform you if another store has an Xbox in stock while you're looking at an online listing. Alternatively, PopFindr can tell you if any nearby stores have consoles in stock that just went unreported. There are a lot of ways to get an Xbox in your hands.