'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' Season 7 leaks tease a surprising return

All three supported Call of Duty games have unified progression right now. After Season 6 of its post-launch support, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone went back to Season 1 as they were integrated with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That might no longer be the case soon though, as an insider claims that Modern Warfare Season 7 is on the horizon.

According to insider The Gaming Revolution, a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 7 update is coming next month and will not only bring some major changes to Modern Warfare and Warzone, but mark the return of a fan-favorite character as well.

YouTuber The Gaming Revolution, who leaked some early details about Black Ops Cold War, teased this impending update on February 21. While Season 1 and 2 have featured updates for Modern Warfare and Warzone, it's clear that the main focus has been on fleshing out Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer and zombie modes.

According to The Gaming Revolution, these updates could start as soon as March 11, 2021 and will introduce lots of new weapons, maps, and major changes to Warzone's map. Fans of classic Call of Duty games will also be excited to hear that Soap might finally make his return as an operator.

New Operators — As has been previously leaked, John "Soap" MacTavish is coming to Call of Duty as a playable operator across all three games. He was the protagonist of the original Modern Warfare and had major roles in Modern Warfare 2 and 3.

He was absent from the reboot outside of an Easter egg and brief conversation, but will finally come back to the game in his own Operator bundle. Another new Operator named Sparks is also in the pipeline.

Warzone gets zombies and a nuke — Fans have speculated that Verdansk would get both zombies and wiped out via a nuke for a long time, and The Gaming Revolution claims that this will happen as part of this update. He claims that the ship teased within Season 2's trailer contains zombies and will bring them after crashing into Verdansk.

Around the same time, he believes that Verdansk will finally be nuked as the nuclear silos around the map will start opening up. After that, a new Ural Mountains Warzone map will get added, though The Game Revolution isn't 100 percent sure that this will happen on March 11. It's a pretty exciting and major overhaul for the popular free-to-play battle royale.

New maps — When it comes to maps, this leak teases that the Killhouse map will return and a brand new map called Al Rab Airbase will be introduced to Modern Warfare's multiplayer. Meanwhile, Gunfight will get two new maps. There will be Townhouse, which is based on the London house infiltration level from Modern Warfare's campaign, and an original map called Drainage.

New weapons — The CX-9 SMG, The Skykov PIstol, and RAAL MG LMG are going to be the three major new weapons that come to the game alongside this update. That said, The Gaming Revolution highlights some ways players can actually test these weapons out ahead of the update.

Is this leak real? The Gaming Revolution mentions that some of this information is already in the game's files. As he has a reliable track record and the guns mentioned are already hidden within the game, an update of this caliber does seem likely. That said, we don't know for sure if it'll be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 7 upon its arrival and conflict with Black Ops Cold War's current season and battle pass.

Even the game revolution admits that this might not end up being marketed as Season 7 because of the aforementioned Black Ops Cold War integration. Still, that's reportedly what these files are marked within the game's file, and The Gaming Revolution has a reliable track record.

Just a couple of weeks into Season 2, we could see the most notable update for Modern Warfare and Warzone players since the launch of Black Ops Cold War. Within a couple of weeks, we'll know if this is true or not.