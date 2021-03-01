It's a new month, and things are looking bright for Sony fans. Last week, we got a big State of Play presentation that set the stage for what PS5 players can expect from the year ahead. On top of that, we got some extra reassurance from PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan that the PS5 stock crisis could be coming to an end in the months ahead.

But we're not quite out of the woods yet. While restocks have been more frequent in recent weeks, actually getting to checkout is still an ordeal. There may be more consoles, but fans still have to contend with lots of competition and some scalpers to boot. For those looking to secure a console, here's all of the most recent information about the PS5 restocks, including how to track them.

Popfindr, Octoshop, and other retail tools

While we wait for the semi-conductor shortage plaguing the console's rollout to end, the best thing you can do is set up tracking. If you're not sure where to start, OctoShop is a great choice. This Google Chrome extension will notify you as soon as restocks become available at your retailer of choice. Just download it, set what retailers you want it to scan, and you're good to go.

If you want to check in on stock at a local store, PopFindr is the way to go. On top of those tools. there are some great Twitter account that are worth following for restock news. We recommend following accounts like @PS5StockAlerts, @SpielTimes, and @Wario64 that will Tweet anytime that new consoles become available at a retailer, and you can even enable push notifications whenever one or more of these accounts tweets. This article will also have links to every retailer's website that you'd want to get a PS5 from, so you might want to bookmark some pages.

Best Buy

Best Buy went a good month without a restock early this year, but now it got two back-to-back at the end of February. The first occurred on Friday, February 19 at around 11:30 a.m. Eastern, while second was around 12 p.m. ET on Friday, February 26. Sensing a pattern here? It seems like the retailer puts consoles up around noon on Fridays, so you'll want to check back on March 5 for updates.

While Best Buy has been all over the place, it seems like it's back on track as a reliable retailer. The website works well with tools like OctoShop, so we recommend setting that up. If we do get another Friday restock this week, you want to bookmark the store's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition pages.

PlayStation Direct

As the name implies, PlayStation Direct is the best way to get a console directly from Sony. The only catch is that you'll have to use a queue system that's becoming the bane of many fans' existence. Going to the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition PS Direct pages when a restock happens will put you in line and you'll only have a chance to get a console if it's still in stock once you reach the front. It's not an experience for the impatient.

That said, Sony restocks its system frequently. The console last appeared on Wednesday, February 24 at 4 p.m. ET. That timing is consistent with previous restocks, so you'll want to keep an eye out for announcements around 3 p.m. ET on Wednesdays.

GameStop

GameStop tends to have gaps between its restocks lately, with consoles only going up two or three times a month. Most recently, the PS5 and various bundles appeared on Tuesday, February 23 at around 9:45 p.m. ET. GameStop actually gave its customers a heads up before hand as well, which is always nice. It might be another two weeks or so until we see another restock, but it's worth keeping an eye here regardless.

GameStop can provide a good way to get bundles with games or extra controllers included if you want to go big. Pay attention to the retailer's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages and keep an eye on their emails and social channels for restock updates.

Target

Target might be next in line for a restock considering it's been a few weeks since the last one. Most recently, the PS5 popped up on Tuesday, February 16 at around 8 a.m. Eastern and then again on Wednesday, February 17 around the same time. That means that you'll need to be an early riser to get one here, and you might even need to head out to a local Target to pick one up.

In general, Target is one of the more consistent websites when it comes to restocks, so we recommend tracking the site via PopFindr. If you're trying to get one online, you'll have to rely on the aforementioned tools and Target's PS5 hub page.

Amazon

Amazon's most recent restock happened on Tuesday, February 16 at about the exact same time as Target's 8 a.m. Eastern restock. While that was promising considering the retailer's poor history of restocks, it seems like it's back to its old ways. There hasn't been any news since then and there's no evidence to support the site getting another one soon. It'll presumably stock consoles sometime this month, but who knows when.

If Amazon does restock PS5 consoles again this month, you'll want OctoShop or another tool to notify you. If you just want to get lucky, you can also refresh the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages.

Walmart

Walmart's starting to lag behind other retailers. It's last big restock appears to have been on February 4 at around 4:45 p.m. Eastern, which is almost a full month ago at this point. The site has been somewhat consistent with console refreshes up to this point, often even announcing timing beforehand. All that considered, it seems like a restock can't be too far away.

Walmart is a hugely popular retailer, so you'll have a lot of competition next time you try to get a console from the site. It's a good idea to keep an eye on Walmart's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edtion Store pages, but you might want to follow the retailer on social media as well for warnings about alerts.

Newegg

Newegg has offered PS5 bundles over the past few months, most recently on February 18, making them one of the smaller retailers to watch. While there's no word on when the next official restock might happen, Newegg has several different bundles, and anyone with a registered account can sign up directly for restock notifications.

Antonline

Antonline was putting up new consoles once a week through February, which made it one of the best places to find a console. Its last PS5 restock happened on Thursday, February 18 at around 10:30 a.m. Eastern, almost exactly a week after its last restock. That pattern seems to have broken for now, but it's likely that another refresh won't be too far off.

The retailer sells big bundles that include extra controllers and a PS Plus memberships. If you'll use those add-ons, great, but be warned that the bundles often have a hefty price tag. (For instance, a bundle including the $399 PS5 Digital Edition will set you back a cool $650 with all the extras.) Considering the consistency with which it refreshes consoles, so you'll definitely want to keep an eye out towards the end of every week. Stake out its PS5 landing hub here, which also includes all the accessories you need.