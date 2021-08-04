As Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 wraps up , the next major update is already on the horizon.

Season 4 introduced new guns, operators, limited-time modes, and balancing changes to many of the game’s weapons. It’s not entirely clear what Season 5 will consist of, but you can expect similar additions in line with the previous seasons, along with some possible new features, and more fixes.

We do know when Season 5 is scheduled to launch, and based on a recent trailer, we’ve got a good idea of what to expect in terms of content.

Let’s dive into everything we know about Warzone’s forthcoming season.

When is the Warzone Season 5 release date?

Much of the information about Season 5 comes from the update’s trailer. Activision

Activision has yet to divulge most of the details about Season 5, but it did confirm its release date. Warzone Season 5 will launch on August 12 across all platforms at an undisclosed time. Previous seasons, however, have launched right at 12 a.m. Eastern.

Typically, the Black Ops Cold War seasonal updates go live first, ahead of Warzone, so that will likely be the case this time as well. Considering how large these content drops often are, it’s advised to set your system to automatically install updates so you’re ready to go when the update goes live.

Is there a Warzone Season 5 trailer?

There is a Warzone Season 5 trailer, and while it doesn’t necessarily confirm all of the new features, there are a few little details we noticed. We’ll get into those details further down, but for now, check out the new trailer for the upcoming season above!

What new features are coming with Warzone Season 5?

The new operator telegraphs some of the new features being added to Warzone. Activision

Since Activision has yet to release a roadmap for Warzone Season 5, all we can do is speculate about the new additions. Thankfully, the new trailer gives us a hint of what to expect. For one, the main character in the trailer will likely be a new Operator that can be earned/purchased after the season begins. This has been the case with all promotional material for previous seasons thus far, so that likely won’t change going forward.

Secondly, this character is seen holding what appears to be two Tec-9 pistols — one in each hand. This could signal the implementation of the new weapon, with a possible akimbo option for those who unlock it.

Aside from that, Raven Software mentioned plans for upcoming perk changes that will likely make their debut during Season 5. To refresh your memory, here’s what Raven said about perks:

We are excited to share that we are planning the debut of two new Warzone-specific Perks. Alongside them, High Alert will also be receiving an update that allows players to hear Dead Silent footsteps.

While the developer didn’t say when to expect these perk changes, we wouldn’t be surprised if they were added during Season 5.

Beyond perk changes, it’s possible we’ll see some weapons reworked as well, though there aren’t any that feel overpowered currently. So perhaps, Raven will buff some underused guns like the P90, KSP 45, or the newly added CX-9 SMG.

The most pressing Warzone issue that needs to be addressed is the rampant cheating problem, which has progressively gotten worse over the course of 2021. It’s unclear if Activision and Raven have any plans to address this issue, but we wouldn’t expect any major improvements to the cheating issue any time soon.