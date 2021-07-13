Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has been live since mid-June, and it came with a litany of new features. Now, Activision and Raven Software have announced Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, the usual mid-season update.

Season 4 Reloaded is gearing up for launch soon, and it has plenty in store for players, including a new mode, weapons, a limited-time event, killstreak, and more. While it won’t have as many new additions as you’d get at the start of a season, you’ll still want to check out this update after it goes live.

Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

When is the Warzone Season 4 Reloaded release date and start time?

A new Warzone game mode called Payload will be added this week. Activision

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded will begin on July 14 at 9 p.m. Pacific which is 12 a.m. Eastern on the morning of July 15. The update will be around 9 GB across all platforms, so make sure you’ve got enough space ahead of time.

Is there a Warzone Season 4 Reloaded trailer?

There isn’t a trailer for Season 4 Reloaded just yet, but Activision and Treyarch have released a video showcasing the new Zombies map called Mauer Der Toten. You can check that out above. Typically the new mid-season trailers go live a couple of days ahead of launch, so you should expect it shortly.

What will Warzone Season 4 Reloaded add?

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded roadmap. Activision

This mid-season update will come with a substantial number of new changes that will hopefully keep things exciting. Here are the main new additions with Warzone Season 4 Reloaded:

OTs 9 (SMG)

Mace (melee)

Operators and Blueprints

Payload game mode

Blueprint Blitz in-game event

An update to Red Doors

Sentry Gun (killstreak)

Gifting

Of course, the most notable addition is the OTs 9 SMG, which Raven describes as having “Impressive firepower at close range with good visibility when firing. Reliable recoil control with smaller magazine size.”

The OTs SMG will have a high rate of fire, and a similar damage profile as the Bullfrog, but with a smaller magazine size. We’ll see if it needs to be tweaked following its release, but if history is any indication, it’s likely this new weapon will need adjustments shortly after players get their hands on it.

The other main inclusion during Season 4 Reloaded is the new Payload game mode. This serves as the latest objective-based mode that pits two teams of 20 against one another in a battle against time. One team must escort a set of vehicles to the finish line, while the other team aims to stop them. We’ve seen game modes like this in Overwatch, Team Fortress 2, and countless others.

The latest limited-time event is Blueprint Blitz, and it gives players a chance to earn new Blueprints as they play. Once you’ve completed two contracts in any given match, a Contraband contract will spawn, sending you on a quest to a random drop zone. Here, you’ll have a chance to extract and if done successfully, you’ll earn a permanent Blueprint.

Finally, the Sentry Turret killstreak will be added with Season 4 Reloaded. This device can be placed on the ground to automatically defend and shoot at enemy players for around a minute. These will drop from Red Door stations and will apparently be very rare.

Aside from that, Raven will be adding updates to the gameplay, along with weapon balancing and tweaks. Currently, the FARA 83 has dominated the playing field, so it’ll likely get a noticeable nerf. We’d love to see some of the older weapons get buffs so they become more usable, but Raven typically doesn’t touch anything but the new weapons, sadly.