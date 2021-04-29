Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3 had one of the most explosive launches in Call of Duty history.

Verdansk was nuked, introducing a whole new map to the battle royale set in 1984, and Black Ops Cold War received a plethora of new modes, weapons, and Operators. It’ll be hard for another season to top this one, but Season 4 is inevitable.

Recently, we learned Call of Duty Season 4 will be launch in mid-June. As part of its reveal, we got some news about what to expect from the major free update.

Here’s everything we know about Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4.

But first: What are your favorite games and platforms of 2021, and what future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll!

When is the Call of Duty Season 4 release date and start time?

During the Kickoff! Live Summer Game Fest event, Activision revealed that Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4 will go live on June 17.

Thanks to an official blog post, we now know that Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 will be live on all platforms by June 17 at 12 a.m. Eastern. The full deployment will be preempted by a Cold War update at 12 a.m. Eastern June 16.

Is there a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 trailer?

Yes, there is! The trailer itself mainly focuses on the overarching Warzone and Cold War narrative, leaning into the events around Stitch and Adler from previous seasons.

What will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 add?

This is an outline of everything headed to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during Season 4. Treyarch/Activision

In a blog post published Monday afternoon, Activision outlined everything coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on June 17. Here’s a recap of its key features.

Black Ops Cold War

Collateral is a new map coming to Black Ops Cold War June 17. Treyarch/Activision

Jackal: Warsaw Pack Operator (Day one)

Salah: NATO (in season)

Weaver: NATO (in season)

MG 82 LMG [Battle Pass tier 15]: It’s fully auto with the fastest fire rate in its class with improved aiming speed.

C58 AR [Battle Pass tier 31]: Has high damage at close range with a slow fire rate. It also has fast bullet velocity and reliable recoil control with less ammo capacity.

Nail Gun (day one): Has slow fire rate and high damage at close range.

OTs 9 SMG (in season): Very high rate of fire with a small mag and high recoil.

Mace melee (in season)

Hand Cannon Scorestreak: A semiautomatic handgun chambered with a high-caliber round.

Collateral (12v12/6v6/Onslaught map - day one): Built for traditional and Combined Arms play. Takes place in the Algerian village level from the campaign.

Amsterdam (2v2 and 3v3 map - day one): Based on the “Nowhere Left to Run) mission of the campaign. It takes place mainly on rooftops.

Hijacked (6v6 map - day one): The Black Ops II classic map returns.

Rush (6v6/Onslaught map - in season): Another classic map from Black Ops II.

Sat-Link Mode (day one): Ten quads head to the Ural Mountains to keep their satelite linked for as long as possible. The team that gets the most points by keeping their satelite on wins.

One in the Chamber mode (launch): A free-for-all mode where each player starts with one bullet and gets additional bullets on kill.

CTF mode (in season): Squads try to capture the flag. You know how this works.

Outbreak gets a new Zoo biome in the Ural Mountains.

Opeartion Excision Main Quest in the Ural Mountains (at launch).

Mauer de Toten (mid-season): Players will take on new terrors in war-torn East Berlin after a devastating zombie invasion has overtaken the city.

Warzone

The Warzone map will add a few satelite crash sites scattered across Verdansk. Treyarch/Activision

Satelite, Downtown Tower and Crash Site PoIs get added day one.

Red Doors added at launch. It seems like entering these will allow you to teleport around the map, but we’ll have to wait for launch to know for sure.

A Gulag based on Hijacked will replace the current Standoff Gulag.

Dirt Bike vehciles will be added at launch.

Verdansk Resurgence Mini mode (day one): This is classic Resurgence play with 45 players per lobby in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads.

Payload mode (mid-season): Two teams of 20 must escort caravans. Build or destroy barriers to reach the objective.

Baseball bat melee (day one)