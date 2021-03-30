Season 3 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is almost here!

Actvision has started to officially detail Season 3 in the days leading up to its start. We are still months away from when new Call of Duty games are typically revealed, so this next season is clearly focused on refining and iterating the games even more. This is everything we know about the next season of Call of Duty.

When is the Call of Duty Season 3 release date and start time?

Activision has confirmed that the next season of Call of Duty will begin on April 22, 2021 at 12 a.m. Eastern. This lines up with the date assumed by fans after Season 2’s battle pass was confirmed to end on April 21, 2021.

To access Season 3, you’ll need to update your game. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s update was released at 12 a.m. on April 21, while Warzone’s update drops at 12 a.m. on April 22 following the highly anticipated nuke event.

Is there a Call of Duty Season 3 trailer?

No. There isn’t one yet but we’ll update this post when one is released.

What will Call of Duty Season 3 add to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone?

A blog post on Call of Duty’s website confirms everything that players can expect from Black Ops Cold War and Warzone next season. For Black Ops Cold War, there are lots of new operators, maps, modes, and weapons to expect in addition to the new Prestige levels and seasonal challenges!

This image highlights most of this season’s new content. Activision

When it comes to new Operators, three new Warsaw Pact characters will get added. Wraith will be available during launch week, while Knight and Antonov will be introduced in-season. Captain Price is also coming to Black Ops Cold War, with this version of the character being a separate character from his Modern Warfare variant. He will be gifted to everyone who purchased Black Ops Cold War.

The Yamantau (6v6), Diesel (6v6, 3v3, 2v2), Standoff (6v6), and Duga (Multi-team) maps will all be introduced to Black Ops Cold War over the course of the season. The classic Sticks & Stones mode also returns in Season 3. This point-based mode arms players with just a crossbow, ballistic knife, and tomahawk, so it should be quite hectic.

Multi-Team Elimination is also in the pipeline for Season 3. In that mode, you’ll be able to test out the season’s new weapons, which are the PPSh-41 SMG, Swiss K3 Sniper Rifle, CARV.2 Tactical Rifle, AMP63 Pistol, Ballistic Knife, and Baseball Bat. The Strafe Run scorestreak and cargo truck vehicle are also new additions to your arsenal.

Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode is also getting several additions. There is a new field upgrade called Toxic Growth, the new FAV and Cargo Truck vehicles, additional events and objectives in Outbreak, and even a new region for outbreak called Duga. PlayStation exclusive Onslaught content set on Yamantau and Standoff is also on the way.

We haven’t even touched on Warzone yet, which is getting a drastic map overhaul. A nuke event should drastically change the look of the battle royale’s map, which is currently overrun by zombies. The Hunt for Adler Limited-Time event will also give you new intel missions to beat across Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Clearly, Season 3 is poised to be a hefty update to the game and even bigger than Season 2!