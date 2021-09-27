Warzone Halloween event 2021 start and end dates, leaks, and Operators

One of the most terrifying Call of Duty: Warzone Operator skins is based on Billy the Puppet from the Saw franchise, added to the game as part of the Halloween-themed event Haunting of Verdansk in 2020. Will he come again?

While a Warzone Halloween event for 2021 hasn’t been officially confirmed, a recent leak might have just spoiled many key details about this year’s spooky update. Here’s everything we know about the 2021 Warzone Halloween event, including its possible start time, Operators, and game modes.

Popular and reputable Twitter user/leaker TheGhostofHope hinted towards what to expect with the new Warzone Halloween update, and if true, it could be just as exciting as The Haunting of Verdansk. The event will supposedly be called All Hallows Eve.

TheGhostofHope has a positive track record and has accurately leaked information about the Vanguard rollout schedule and details about upcoming features such as a robust anti-cheat system.

When are the Warzone Halloween event 2021 start and end dates?

A nighttime version of Verdansk was available during Halloween 2020. Activision

While nothing is set in stone yet, the 2021 Warzone Halloween event will likely begin before October 31. The Haunting of Verdansk started on October 20 and ended on November 3, giving players plenty of time before Halloween. Considering the event featured included limited-time features, Activision will likely give us a similar amount of time.

To be more specific, two weeks exactly starting and ending on a Tuesday seems likely. In all likelihood, that means October 19 to November 2, 2021.

What are the Warzone Halloween event 2021 game modes?

Activision has yet to confirm the game modes for All Hallows Eve, but it’s highly likely it’ll be tied to the reveal of Vanguard Zombies. Activision will reveal the full Zombies pillar of Vanguard sometime in October, and since all mainline Call of Duty games are tied to Warzone going forward, we can expect some sort of cross-promotion.

If it’s anything like 2020, All Hallows Eve will feature a nighttime version of Verdansk ‘84, along with a limited-time Zombies mode, and even new challenges with spooky rewards. In 2020, there were ghosts around the map, other scary decorations like pumpkins, along with jump scares when certain chests were opened, so we hope that remains true during All Hallows Eve.

Who are the Warzone Halloween event 2021 Operators?

Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre appeared in Warzone in 2020. Legendary Entertainment, Activision

Aside from the festive game modes and limited-time events, All Hallows Eve will likely feature spooky Operators based on existing franchises. In 2020, The Haunting of Verdansk gave us access to Billy the Puppet from the Saw series and Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

In 2021, according to TheGhostofHope, we’ll be getting Ghostface from Scream, which coincides with the upcoming release of Scream 5. In addition, Twitter user _Nanikos_ says Warzone will feature a character from Donnie Darko, presumably Frank, the deranged man in the bunny costume. TheGhostofHope also teased the inclusion of Frank earlier in September.

These Operators will likely come with new calling cards, charms, emblems, and other cosmetics like weapon blueprints.

The Warzone All Hallows Eve event has yet to be officially announced, but we’ll no doubt find out more about it by early October.