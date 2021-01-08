fCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may still feel fresh, but the fog of war thunders on with a new annual entry in the series due out in late 2021.

The next installment is called Call of Duty: Vanguard. While it’s still early, there’s quite a lot we do know about this year’s Call of Duty, especially following the explosive in-game Warzone reveal that kicked off on August 19, 2021.

From its release date, trailer, gameplay features, setting, and pre-order information, here’s everything we know about Call of Duty: Vanguard.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard release date?

Vanguard will bring us back to WWII. Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled for release on November 5, 2021 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This information was leaked before its official reveal by numerous sources including Tom Henderson of DualShockers.

Activision confirmed the November 5 release date as part of the Vanguard reveal within Warzone. This November release date is on par with the rest of the series, as they almost always come out in either October or November every year.

There will be an alpha and beta, but details about getting in have yet to be confirmed. Though, if you pre-order the game, you will get access to the beta at no additional cost.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal?

The Warzone Vanguard event requires players to destroy an armored train. Activision

Much like the reveal of Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Vanguard was officially unveiled within Warzone on August 19, 2021 as part of a weekend-long event set to conclude on August 22.

As part of the event, players joined forces in teams of 32 to take down a speeding, armored train. It takes around 15 to 20 minutes to complete and is action-packed and full of explosions. After the train is stopped, players are rewarded with the new trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Is there a Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer?

Yes, there is! A Vanguard trailer was unveiled as part of the Warzone event that began on August 19. While it’s only a cinematic trailer that doesn’t feature any gameplay, it does give us a sense of its visuals and themes. This entry takes place during WWII and you can clearly see iconic historical moments in the trailer — such as aerial battles and trench warfare.

In addition, a new scene within Warzone teases Vanguard. Certain players have spotted a new cutscene that occurs during the exfil portion of a match in Warzone wherein a mysterious WWII character will shoot you as you rappel up to the helicopter.

Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-orders

The Ultimate Edition has lots of goodies including 2XP tokens and Operators. Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available to pre-order now. There are multiple versions with different goodies that will come out alongside the game on November 5. Here are the different Vanguard editions you can look forward to.

Standard Edition — $59.99

Copy of Vanguard

Night Raid Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint

Early access to Open Beta on PlayStation

Frontline Weapons Pack

Cross-Gen Bundle — $69.99

Copy of Vanguard on last-gen and current-gen

Night Raid Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint

Early access to Open Beta on PlayStation

Frontline Weapons Pack

5 hours of 2XP

Ultimate Edition — $99.99

Copy of Vanguard on last-gen and current-gen

Night Raid Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint

Early access to Open Beta on PlayStation

Frontline Weapons Pack

5 hours of 2XP

5 hours of player 2XP

Task Force One Pack (3 Operator skins, 3 weapon blueprints)

Battle pass bundle

Who is the Call of Duty: Vanguard developer?

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare by developer Sledgehammer Games. Activision

Activision has confirmed that Sledgehammer Games is indeed developing Call of Duty: Vanguard. However, all of Activision’s studios including Toys for Bob, Treyarch, Raven, Beenox, and others are assisting with Vanguard’s development, as reported by VGC.

Sledgehammer Games is a veteran Call of Duty studio, having worked as a support team for a number of years before leading the charge as lead developer. Typically the Call of Duty series alternates between Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward, and Treyarch, with a three-year production cycle. Most recently, Sledgehammer led development on Call of Duty: WWII, which launched in 2017.

This three-year cycle stayed somewhat consistent but was interrupted in 2019, as Treyarch reportedly took over for Raven and Sledgehammer to develop what would become Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. According to Kotaku, Raven and Sledgehammer were set to co-develop 2020’s entry, but due to an internal dispute, Activision instead opted to have Treyarch lead the charge.

Vanguard will be the first Call of Duty game developed by Sledgehammer primarily since WWII — which coincidently share the same setting.

What is the Call of Duty: Vanguard setting?

Leaked images of the game’s operators, weapon skins, and information about its open beta have begun circulating. Activision, Solidas via Twitter

Prior to the game’s official announcement, reputable sources including VGC, Eurogamer, and Modern Warzone, all reported that Vanguard will take place during World War II. This was then confirmed by Activision just before the game’s Warzone event.

VGC reports that it will feature a single-player mode, multiplayer, and zombies, and will be heavily integrated into Warzone, just like Black Ops Cold War.

Vanguard is “designed to both integrate with and enhance the existing COD ecosystem,” Alegre said, in regards to the integration. “We look forward to sharing more details with the community soon."

Along with that, leaked images depict the WWII setting, months before the game’s official unveiling.

What are the Call of Duty: Vanguard features?

Vanguard will feature a single-player campaign, multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone integration. Activision

Single-player

Vanguard will have a single-player campaign mode that features four playable characters, each with their own story and setting. It seems the campaign will be just as cinematic as you’d expect, with what will hopefully offer diverse perspectives across historical WWII countries.

Multiplayer

As expected, Vanguard will have its own multiplayer suite, with 20 maps available on day one (and more to come after launch). There will be 6v6 maps, as well as 2v2 modes that were introduced in 2019’s Modern Warfare. Activision says the game’s multiplayer component will be revealed “soon.”

Zombies

Typically, only the Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games feature Zombies, but this year’s entry will be an exception ... sort of. Vanguard will offer a four-player cooperative Zombies mode that serves as the “precursor” to the events of Cold War’s undead adventures. Though this mode is being entirely handled by Treyarch, allowing Sledgehammer to focus on other aspects of the game. Activision says we can expect more details on Vanguard’s Zombies mode “as All Hallows Eve approaches.”

Warzone

As we’ve covered before, Vanguard will be fully integrated into Warzone. In fact, the integration will come with a new slate of weapons, a brand new map (not just a reskin of Verdansk), and most excitingly, a new PC anti-cheat system.

Activision notes that all of the past four Call of Duty games including Modern Warfare, Cold War, Vanguard, and Warzone will all share progression systems, meaning you can level up your battle pass in any of those games.

What are the Call of Duty: Vanguard platforms?

Just as many of the reports confirmed, Call of Duty: Vanguard will be a cross-generational release, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can pre-order the cross-gen bundle for $69.99, which gives you access to the last-gen and current-gen versions of the game.

Unfortunately (but as expected), Vanguard will not come out for Nintendo Switch.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5, 2021.