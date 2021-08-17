After months of rumors and uncertainty, Call of Duty: Vanguard will be officially revealed to the world soon.

This comes by way of a tweet from Activision announcing the game’s official name and its in-game Warzone reveal.

The announcement comes after a leak on the PlayStation Store, as spotted by Video Games Chronicle, pointing to its August 2021 reveal. Ahead of its confirmation, reputable leaker Tom Henderson also alluded to the August reveal date.

Even though very little about Call of Duty 2021 has been officially confirmed, there’s a lot we do know about it — and judging by these leaks, there’s plenty to be excited about. Here’s everything we know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event, including its start time, what to expect, and a roundup of some of the most notable rumors.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal?

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed within Warzone on August 19 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern. To hold you over, you can check out the latest teaser trailer above.

Although Call of Duty games are typically announced in May, Activision strayed from that trend in 2020, revealing Black Ops Cold War within Warzone in August before the game’s November release date. The company is following a similar schedule with this year’s installment, giving it only a few months of marketing time before launch.

Warzone has already started hinting towards Vanguard, most notably with a new teaser that has a chance of occurring at the end of a match. As shown on YouTube courtesy of Call of Duty Fanatics, a player may be shot by a mysterious character wearing WWII clothing during the exfil portion of a match.

What to expect from the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal

We should expect a limited time event that ties gameplay and narrative. Activision

As part of the Vanguard reveal, we should expect to see some sort of event that takes place within Warzone similar to that of Black Ops Cold War. The event will likely feature a limited-time mode that ties gameplay with narrative, with a substantial showing at the end of it, such as a trailer.

The event should also give us an indication of the game’s release date, which is rumored to be on November 5, according to leaker Tom Henderson. We might get information about the game’s different versions, preorder bonuses, and details on its alpha and beta, as well.

On August 19 — the day of the Vanguard event — Activision tweeted out some intel regarding the in-game Warzone experience. This intel doesn’t necessarily give away the entire event, but it does give us a better understanding of how things will play out.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on August 19, you’ll be able to hop into Warzone an hour ahead of the reveal to earn Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP. But along with that, Activision laid out a basic outline for Vanguard the event:

Target incoming. A heavily armored train is on route to Verdansk.

Grab the TNT coordinate and use it at the ambush point.

Schematics show turrets are weak points. Take them out, then take out the cars.

Squad up and work together to defeat the target.

If this event is anything like the one for Black Ops Cold War, players will have a few hours to experience it after it goes live. Just be sure to log into Warzone before the event starts to ensure you get in, because last year, the servers were crowded, making it tough to get into a match.

If 2020’s Black Ops Cold War event is any indication, the Vanguard reveal will likely feature some story bits that tie it to Warzone, along with the rest of the narrative that has evolved over the past year.

Call of Duty: Vanguard rumors

We should expect Vanguard to come to previous-generation platforms as well. Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard is rumored to launch alongside a substantial Warzone update that will supposedly double down on anti-cheat. Activision and Raven have been relatively silent on this front, but given the pressure from the community, it’s likely an anti-cheat solution will be implemented soon.

The game is also rumored to launch as a cross-generational title for PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Certain leaks point to the game’s inclusion of remastered maps from 2008’s World at War.

Although this hasn’t yet been confirmed, leaks suggest Vanguard will launch with 24 maps on day one, with 6v6 modes across the board. Finally, Henderson also stated that Vanguard will get an alpha and beta before its release throughout the month of September. This will likely be confirmed during the reveal event in August.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is expected to launch in late 2021.