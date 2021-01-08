Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still getting updates, but it’s already time to look ahead at the next annual entry supposedly due out in late 2021. The rumor mill is already kicking into high gear about what’s coming after Black Ops Cold War, and there’s a lot to be excited about if some recent speculation and reports turn out to be true.

Several rumors and a handful of reports suggest the next installment will be called Call of Duty: Vanguard. While it’s still early, there’s quite a lot we do know about this year’s Call of Duty installment, assuming the reports are true.

Here’s everything we know about Call of Duty: Vanguard.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard release date?

Vanguard might bring us back to WWII. Activision

While we don’t know the game’s exact release date, we do know it will be coming out this fall, which is typical for the Call of Duty series. Since 2005, Activision has published a mainline Call of Duty game each and every fall, and the company has not skipped a year yet. If Activision was able to pull off a launch in 2020, it seems likely they’ll be able to do it again this year.

As revealed during a recent Activision earnings call, the publisher’s COO Daniel Alegre confirmed its fall release window. “Development is being led by Sledgehammer Games, and the game is looking great and on track for its fall release,” Alegre said.

To be more specific, Video Games Chronicle reports that Call of Duty: Vanguard will release in November 2021. This could shift around, of course, but as history has shown, Call of Duty launch dates don’t deviate too much from year to year. Sometimes they launch in October, other times they come out in November — but the fall window remains consistent.

When will we find out more about Call of Duty: Vanguard?

With E3 2021 planned for mid-June, many were expecting to get some sort of reveal for the next game in the series. But as VGC reports, Activision has opted to skip E3 and will instead reveal Vanguard via an in-game Warzone event, just like the publisher did with Black Ops Cold War last year.

It’s unclear when this in-game event will take place or how it will be presented, but it will likely be sometime this summer. Activision has distanced itself from E3 in recent years anyway, so it’s not surprising to see it skipping the show in favor of its own, separate event.

Is there a Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer?

Unfortunately, since the game hasn’t been officially shown off in any capacity, there is no trailer. But if Vanguard does get revealed during an in-game Warzone event, we’ll likely get a new trailer then.

Who is developing Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare by developer Sledgehammer Games. Activision

As noted above, Activision has confirmed that Sledgehammer Games is indeed developing Call of Duty: Vanguard. Though it didn’t actually refer to the game by name, many reputable sources have confirmed it will be called Vanguard, such as Eurogamer.

Sledgehammer Games is a veteran Call of Duty studio and typically alternates between Infinity Ward and Treyarch, with a three-year production cycle. Most recently, Sledgehammer led development on Call of Duty: WWII, which launched in 2017.

This three-year cycle stayed somewhat consistent but was interrupted in 2019, as Treyarch reportedly took over for Raven and Sledgehammer to develop what would become Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. According to Kotaku, Raven and Sledgehammer were set to co-develop 2020’s entry, but due to an internal dispute, Activision instead opted to have Treyarch lead the charge.

Vanguard will be the first Call of Duty game developed by Sledgehammer primarily since WWII — which coincidently share the same setting.

What is the rumored setting of Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Activision hasn’t said anything about Call of Duty 2021’s setting, but reputable sources including VGC, Eurogamer, and Modern Warzone, have all confirmed Vanguard will take place during World War II.

VGC reports that it will feature a single-player mode, multiplayer, and zombies, and will be heavily integrated into Warzone — just like Black Ops Cold War.

Apparently, the Vanguard integration will shift Warzone to a WWII setting, adding new vehicles, weapons, and most notably, an entirely new map that will replace Verdansk ‘84. This new map will be set in the Pacific and is said to be “significantly” bigger than Verdansk.

Vanguard is “designed to both integrate with and enhance the existing COD ecosystem,” Alegre said, in regards to the integration. “We look forward to sharing more details with the community soon."

What are the Call of Duty: Vanguard platforms?

We don’t know exactly which consoles Vanguard will come to, but Alegre did say “This is a built for next-generation experience,” confirming that it will — at the very least — head to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Though, as VGC reports, the game is also coming to last-gen consoles, PS4, and Xbox One, as well. This has yet to be confirmed, but Call of Duty is no stranger to cross-generational releases, even well into a new console’s life cycle.