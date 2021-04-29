Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 had one of the most explosive launches in franchise history.

Verdansk was nuked, introducing a whole new map to the battle royale set in 1984, and Black Ops Cold War received a plethora of new modes, weapons, and Operators. It’ll be hard for another season to top this one, but Season 4 is inevitable.

Recently, we learned Call of Duty Season 4 will be revealed during Summer Game Fest, so we’ll find out much more then. In the meantime, there’s a lot of information already available about the upcoming season.

Here’s everything we know about Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4.

When is the Call of Duty Season 4 release date and start time?

Activision hasn’t officially shared the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but the current battle pass already gives us an idea of when the next season will begin. Season 3 ends at 12 a.m. Eastern on June 16, 2021. As such, June 16 is the likely start date for the next season.

Keep in mind that it’s always possible that could change slightly depending on Activision’s plans or an in-game event. Still, expect the update that brings Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to Season 4 to drop sometime that week in June, which just happens to be right after E3 2021. In any case, new updates tend to roll out at the stroke of 12 a.m. midnight Eastern.

We’ll likely find out during the season’s official unveiling during Summer Game Fest.

Is there a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 trailer?

There isn’t a trailer for Season 4 quite yet, but this is something we’ll probably see during the Summer Game Fest reveal. Typically the new trailers showcase any additional weapons, map points of interest, and any new features, so we can probably expect to see that during the reveal.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Season 3 and see what you can experience before the next season.

What will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 add?

At this time, we don’t know what exactly the next season of Call of Duty will add to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Activision typically doesn’t reveal details on new additions until we’re close to the season’s launch. Still, every new season comes with a new Battle Pass as well as new Operators, maps, weapons, modes, and in-game events that can be used across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Then, we have Warzone. The shift to Season 3 was a big one for the battle royale as Verdansk was nuked and players were sent back in time to a 1984 version of the map.

This new map will probably stick around for a while, so don’t expect this map to be nuked again next season.

One thing that is worth noting is that Activision sent out a survey asking about players’ satisfaction with Verdansk ‘84. The survey made mention of The Red Doors fast travel system, pointing to the possibility of their inclusion with Season 4. Prior to the Cold War integration, players were able to utilize the subway system to get around the map faster, but that was shut down. Perhaps the Red Doors will take their place.

Still, we’ll probably see some map changes as new story events play out and time progresses. While Verdansk should stay largely familiar, it will definitely be worth it to check out what has changed when the new season rolls around.

The other major thing to look forward to are weapon changes. As part of the Season 3.5 patch notes, Raven Software said:

“We have a great deal of enhancements coming to all BOCW optics and reticles in Season 4. Coupled with some exciting attachment changes, we feel the landscape of long-range viable weapons will soon be as diverse as it has ever been.”

This is huge news, as Warzone used to feel stagnant with its long-range weapons. Ever since the launch of Season 3, Raven and other Activision developers have slowly started improving the game’s meta, offering many more options when it comes to weapons. It seems this trend will continue going into Season 4.

Finally, Raven also mentioned that it will be tweaking some lesser-used Modern Warfare weapons, as well. Following the launch of Cold War, much of the focus has been on weapons from that game and the Modern Warfare guns have felt neglected. It’s unclear what Raven has in mind for this, but we’re hoping to see buffs to many underused weapons.

When will we learn more about Call of Duty Season 4?

Summer Game Fest will reveal Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4. Activision

As mentioned above, you can expect to see more on Warzone and Black Ops Season 4 at Summer Game Fest 2021. The Season 4 world premiere will debut on Thursday, June 10 at 2 p.m. Eastern during Geoff Keighley’s Kickoff Live! event.

If other reveals are any indication, we’ll likely get a trailer for Season 4, showcasing its features.

Call of Duty Ural Mountains leaks

The final point is pertaining to leaks about the future of Warzone. As reported by Dexerto, Call of Duty leakers known as The CheeseBurger Boys released a video of the Ural Mountains map, which many had assumed would replace Verdansk.

The unreleased Ural Mountains map was apparently in development but has yet to see the light of day. In the leaked video (which has since been taken down, further lending credence to its legitimacy), a player was seen running around famous areas from the Black Ops series like Zoo, Ruka, Mines, and Sanatorium.

It’s unclear if this Ural Mountains map is still in the works for Warzone, if it will come to Blackout 2.0, or if it will be scrapped entirely. But the main point is that it was, in fact, being developed.