Everything you need to know about Judge Dredd in Call of Duty: Warzone

Although Activision is ramping up for the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard later in 2021, it’s still focusing on Black Ops Cold War, a game set during the 1980s. So the classic movie crossovers are still coming.

Warzone and Cold War already got two famous 1980s action heroes: Rambo and John McClane from the Die Hard films. These Operators were playable across both titles and were used to promote an in-game event at that time. But a September 1 tease from the official Call of Duty Twitter account makes it seem like one other than Judge Dredd is coming to COD.

While there’s still a lot we don’t know about the upcoming operator, we can speculate about a possible release window and other information based on previous character releases. Here’s what we know about Judge Dredd in Warzone.

When is the Warzone Judge Dredd release date?

Sylvester Stallone as Judge Dredd in the 1995 film of the same name. Hollywood Pictures

Activision hasn’t yet confirmed the release date for Judge Dredd, but based on the timing of the ‘80s Action Heroes bundle from earlier this year, there are a couple of things we can infer.

Rambo and McClane were teased on May 5 and then were released on May 20, giving around two weeks of lead time before they were available to purchase. With that logic, we can speculate that Dredd might be available sometime around September 16, 2021.

Warzone updates typically take place on Thursdays, which was the case with the launch of the ‘80s Action Heroes. So it’s likely Dredd will follow suit. So if it’s not September 16, then it might be September 9, 23, or even 30.

What is the Warzone Judge Dredd price?

Since Dredd hasn’t been unveiled officially, it’s unclear how much the Operator will cost. But judging by previous operators, Dredd will likely be part of a bundle that costs 2,400 COD points (which is equivalent to $19.99). Assuming the character is part of a bundle, you can expect some nifty weapon blueprints, finishing moves, charms, and other themed cosmetics.

What else can we expect?

Judge Dredd originally started as a comic book. Brian Bolland

One thing to consider is the possibility of another character launching alongside Judge Dredd. Based on other Operator releases, they typically come in pairs, such as Billy the Puppet from the Saw movies and Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, along with the aforementioned ‘80s Action Heroes.

If this is true, we’d love to see the T-800 from The Terminator films, possibly using Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness. It would be a fitting pair alongside Judge Dredd, as both are similar in stature and motivation. Interestingly enough, leaker Tom Henderson made the claim back in May 2021 that the Terminator was indeed coming to Warzone eventually. Could this finally be the time?