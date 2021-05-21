How to do every '80s Action Heroes challenge in Call of Duty: Warzone

The latest major Call of Duty: Warzone update has gone live, and it comes with a substantial amount of new additions to keep things fresh. Aside from balancing changes, new weapons, and game modes, the main theme of this update is ‘80s action movies. In fact, it features many points of interest from the Die Hard and Rambo film franchises, along with Operators from each — including Rambo himself and John McClane.

As part of the new update, Raven Software has implemented the ‘80s Action Heroes event, which is comprised of nine different challenges for you to complete in Warzone. Some of them are straightforward, while others are more challenging.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete all nine of them as easily as possible. We’ll also let you in on the rewards you get from each, as well as the final “Bonus” reward you get after finishing them all.

Here’s how to finish the ‘80s Action Heroes event in Warzone.

How to complete all of the Call of Duty: Warzone ‘80s Action Heroes challenges

Most of the challenges should be attempted in Plunder mode since you’re able to respawn if you die. Players tend to be a little more reckless in this mode, so take advantage of that to go for this set of challenges.

The main thing to note about this challenge is that you are able to quit out of a match as soon as the game notifies you that it’s been completed. So, as soon as the on-screen notification pops up, just quit the match so you don’t waste time.

They Drew First Blood

“In Warzone, earn First Blood by being the first member of your squad to get a kill.”

Reward: Comic Savior — Epic Calling Card

This challenge sounds tough, but the key is to attempt it in a match of Plunder and to turn Squad Fill to Don’t Fill. This way, you’ll be in a match with no other teammates, meaning all you have to do is get one kill. You don’t need to get the first kill of the entire match, just of your squad.

Yippee Ki Yay

“In Warzone, get 15 kills with explosive weapons or lethal equipment.”

Reward: Bomb! — Legendary Charm

The fastest way to complete this challenge is to boot up a Plunder match and make sure you come equipped with RPGs, a Semtex, and a Munitions Box Field Upgrade. Then, head to the Storage Town area and try to hover right above an opponent before firing an RPG at them.

As you fly back into the match, you should be able to spot enemies below you, so make a beeline towards them and fire away in midair. More often than not, this will down the player, meaning you’ll just have to fire one more rocket to get the kill. When you run out of ammo, place down your Munitions Box to get restocked. Again, changing your Squad settings to Don’t Fill is key so you don’t get your kills “stolen” by teammates.

No Tags Left Behind

A Dog Tag in Warzone’s Power Grab mode. Activision

“In Warzone Power Grab, collect 50 Dog Tags.”

Reward: Cosmic Traveler — Epic Emblem

While this one isn’t tough, it will likely take you the longest since you have to get 50 Dog Tags. That’s why it’s a good idea to play Power Grab as much as you can so you can make progress towards this one quickly. Some of the challenges on this list are much easier done in Plunder, but once you get those out of the way, switch over to Power Grab and start collecting Dog Tags.

Dog Tags drop from enemy players, after completing contracts, and from looting. So if you play a handful of matches, you’ll be well on your way to completing this one. Just focus on opening chests and completing contracts and you’ll get this one knocked out in no time.

Get to the Choppa!

“In Warzone Power Grab, reach the final circle 5 times.”

Reward: Proper Grip — Rare Sticker

This is another tough one, but there’s a strategy you can use to make it easier. Like Plunder, Power Grab frequently is filled with reckless players who aren’t as cautious as you might expect. Use this to your advantage and go around the map, completing Recon contracts. With each one you complete, it will reveal the next circle.

Keep doing this until you know where the final circle is. Then head to that location and hide with your team. Do your best to hold down the area by setting claymores and covering each entryway. If you play passively, you can easily outlast most of the competition. Alternatively, you can drive around in a cargo truck to stay safe, though this is not a sure-fire strategy, as squads of four can easily take down a cargo truck.

After you’ve reached the last circle five times, you’ll gain credit for completing this challenge.

Get Together, Have a Few Laughs

The blue truck at the bottom of Nakatomi Tower. Head inside it to start the event. Activision

“In Warzone, eliminate 25 enemy agents during the Arms Deal Public event.”

Reward: Player One — Epic Calling Card

Serving as one of the more mysterious challenges on the list, this one sends you to the bottom of the Nakatomi Tower to complete an event. Specifically, you’ll want to make your way to its underground parking garage to find a blue truck at the very bottom. You can get here from the first floor of the main building. Remember, the Nakatomi Tower is the new limited-time point of interest in the Downtown area.

Jump in the back of the truck at the bottom of the underground garage and interact with the radio to Start Deal Gone Wrong. This will spawn waves of enemies at you and all you need to do is kill 25 of them. We recommend having an assault rifle for this challenge so you can easily take out the enemies. There will be two waves and you can rack up 25 kills by wave 2.

You don’t actually need to finish both waves to get credit. Towards the end, a boss spawns and is difficult to take down, so just focus on the normal enemies for this one. If you die, you can come back here within the same match to try again, which is nice.

Happy Trails

“In Warzone, survive a jump to the ground from the top of Nakatomi Tower.”

Reward: Blaaarrghhh — Rare Emblem

For this challenge, try to land on the roof of Nakatomi Tower straight away. As soon as you land, immediately jump off the roof and deploy your parachute before hitting the ground. Again, we advise trying this in Plunder or Power Grab so you can come back and try again if you die.

Do note that many other players will likely attempt this challenge right at the start of the match, as well, so if it’s too hectic, try again later on in the match.

Hostile Takeover

A map of the side missions found around Nakatomi Tower in Warzone. Activision

“In Warzone, complete any one of the three side missions at Nakatomi Tower.”

Reward: Payphone — Legendary Charm

This challenge is one of the hardest because there are only a handful of contracts available for the entire lobby (just like they were in the Hunt for Adler event). Once someone picks up a contract, it’s gone for good, meaning you’ll have to grab one of the other ones or try again in a different match. Because of this, you’ll likely have to keep trying to get to the contract first. Do note that all the contracts spawn in the same spots each time.

Nakatomi Tower is the new limited-time point of interest from the Die Hard film. It’s at the heart of Downtown and is surrounded by three contracts all on the ground level. As for the side mission itself, it’s just like a Scavenger contract, wherein you must open three supply boxes within close proximity of one another.

Mission Accomplished

The locations of all Rambo Camps that feature Fallen Soldier Dog Tags. Activision

“In Warzone, collect 3 Rambo POW Dog Tags.”

Reward: Action Packed — Rare Calling Card

This challenge sends you around Verdansk in search of three Rambo POW Dog Tags. The nice thing is that they spawn in fixed locations. The bad part is that, sometimes, they don’t spawn at all. This can make it frustrating when attempting to find them.

When starting the match, go directly to a helicopter so you can get around faster. From there, visit all of the locations shown on the map above. Each represents a limited time point of interest themed after the Rambo films. With some luck, a Fallen Soldier Tag will appear, allowing you to collect it. The nice thing is that you can visit the same location multiple times to earn credit, meaning you won’t need to run around to all of the Rambo Camps.

The Mind is the Best Weapon

Activision

“In Warzone, get 3 kills with the Combat Bow killstreak.”

Reward: Chaotic — Rare Sticker

This is once again a tough one due to the randomness involved. What you want to do is visit one of the Rambo camps mentioned in the Mission Accomplished challenge above. Each location has a chance of spawning the Combat Bow killstreak, so hopefully, the first one you visit will have what you’re looking for. Unfortunately, this is the only way to acquire the Combat Bow killstreak.

After you’ve got your hands on it, make your way to a high-traffic area like Storage Town to get your three kills. If you die before getting three, you’ll still keep the progress you’ve earned thus far. Alternatively, you can pick up the killstreak from an enemy player who had it first. Play cautiously so you can get all three kills in one life.

What do you get for completing all challenges?

The Ignition blueprint for the Pelington 703 in Warzone. Activision

After you’ve completed all nine of the ‘80s Action Heroes challenges, you’ll be rewarded with the Ignition Epic Blueprint for the Pelington 703 sniper rifle, along with 2,500XP. Whether or not that’s worth it is entirely up to you, but considering Raven Software recently buffed many of the Cold War snipers, it’s a great time to give the Pelington another try. And what better way than to utilize its fancy Ignition Blueprint?