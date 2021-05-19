Everything you need to know about Nakatomi Plaza coming to Warzone

Warzone is going to the movies. The game’s upcoming “Reloaded” mid-season update is all about the best ‘80st action flicks. Rambo is the star of the show, but it’s not the only franchise joining the battle royale. Get ready for some Die Hard.

As part of the celebration, Call of Duty: Warzone will add the film franchise’s iconic Nakatomi Plaza to the game. It’s an impressive bit of virtual nostalgia for fans of the original Die Hard. Here’s everything you need to know about the new location.

What is Nakatomi Plaza in Warzone?

For those unfamiliar with Die Hard at all, let’s start with the basics. Nakatomi Plaza is a giant skyscraper that the first film in the franchise takes place in. The classic Christmas movie is about an NYPD officer named John McClane who gets trapped in the building during a hostage situation.

Nakatomi Plaza featured on a poster for Die Hard. Film on Paper

Warzone is adding a recreation of the iconic building to Verdansk as a new point of interest. It’s supposedly the tallest building that has ever been in Warzone, which is an impressive feat. Players won’t be able to scale the entire building, but they can go inside. It’ll feature five floors to explore that celebrate parts of the movie. Hopefully, we can crawl through some vents like John McClane — or at least step on some shattered glass.

Players can find loot inside the building and check out some missions tied to the space. There’s a vault heist and a C4 diffusion objective, so it’s really bringing the ‘80s action motifs.

Where is Nakatomi Plaza in Warzone?

Nakatomi Plaza isn’t in a brand new location. Instead, it’s simply occupying Verdansk’s broadcast tower during this season.

To find it, you’ll need to head to the Downtown district. When you get there, you’ll see that the broadcast tower and the area surrounding it has been completely transformed into Nakatomi Plaza. This will presumably go back to normal once the season is over, so make sure to catch it while you can.

How long will Nakatomi Plaza be in Warzone?

Nakatomi Plaza joins Warzone on May 20 alongside the Reloaded event. That’s set to end on June 15 , so players will have less than a month to explore the new location.

In general, the season is going to feature a lot more limited-time events. New game modes and bundles will be available throughout the season.

What’s in the Warzone Die Hard Operator Bundle?

Nakatomi Plaza isn’t the only piece of Die Hard flair coming to Warzone. Players can get an entire operator bundle that’s based on the films too.

The Call of Duty :Warzone Die Hard operator bundle. Activision

The big news is that the bundle includes John McClane as a Legendary Operator. Activision stressed that it’s not a skin for another character, but a totally new one.

The bundle includes other goodies too, like a new finishing move, an epic watch, a gun charm, and more. It also features three legendary weapon blueprints, which includes a tactical rifle, SMG, and assault rifle.

The bundle will be available to purchase in the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone store starting at 12 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 20, 2021.