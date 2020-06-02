Here's everything new coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

It feels just like yesterday when Season 3 rolled out new goodies for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. But the season is already over, with Season 4 due to roll out June 3. With a glut of content like new Operator skins, new weapons, and new multiplayer modes coming to the game, you'll need a handy guide as to what's to come. Fret not: We got your six.

Here's all you need to know about the new in-game content coming for Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Update 6/2: Due to widespread demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism, Infinity Ward announced on Monday evening it is delaying the June 3 release of Season 4. The new launch date has yet to be announced.

Call of Duty Season 4 new Operators

At least two new Operators are joining the fight in Verdansk: Captain John Price and Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, two major characters within the universe of Modern Warfare.

Price will be available as soon as Season 4 begins on June 3, while Gaz will be released at a later date. Both should also have their own themed bundles for a yet to-be-determined fee, as has been the case with previous Operators.

We don't yet know if Season 4 will include more Operators after Price and (maybe) Gaz, but fans want them. On Reddit, fans feel that the "Allegiance" faction of the Operators have received less attention and fewer content than their "Coalition" rivals. Fans are hoping for more Operator characters and skins for the Allegiance in Season 4, but as of now Infinity Ward has not publicly revealed or even teased any more characters for the Allegiance.

Due to their involvement with the British SAS, Price and Gaz are expected to drop in as new Coalition Operators.

Call of Duty Season 4 new weapons

It wouldn't be a Call of Duty update without new weapons. While Infinity Ward has not confirmed any of the new weapons for Season 4, data miners, Redditors, and YouTubers have collectively unearthed new guns and melee weapons hidden in the game's code.

Two of the biggest guns are the Galil, an assault rifle, and the Vector submachine gun, known in-game as the "Fennec." Both guns have been in previous Call of Duty games, and their rumored appearance in Season 4 of Modern Warfare will mark a return to the series. Other guns are the APC9, the HKG28, and the XM109 — all real guns that are expected to be found in Season 4.

A video released May 27 demonstrated the "Akimbo blades," which are dual-wield wakizashi, or Japanese short swords. A Reddit leak also claimed the inclusion of "Akimbo batons," which are Kali sticks used in Filipino Martial Arts and often adopted by military forces.

Call of Duty Season 4 new maps

At least five multiplayer maps and four Gunfight maps are expected to appear in Season 4. Reddit leaks claim that "text tokens" confirm these new maps, many of them favorites from previous games like 2009's Modern Warfare 2.

The new maps Modern Warfare players may soon find themselves on are:

Scrapyard

Oil Rig

Broadcast

Garden

Harbor

The new Gunfight maps are:

Drainage

Train

Trench

Townhouse

Some maps like Scrapyard and Broadcast already exist on Verdansk in Warzone, but they have yet to be added in multiplayer rotation. Scrapyard was included in the recent Season 4 trailer of Modern Warfare, which supports fans' expectations that the leaks are accurate and that Scrapyard (and these other maps) will join Season 4.

The characters Ghost and Alex are playable in the multiplayer modes of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' including 'Warzone.' Captain Price and Gaz are also joining the fight in Season 4. Activision

The new Warzone... and story

Warzone isn't going away. In fact, Warzone and its popularity during Covid-19 lockdown has encouraged Infinity Ward to keep Warzone independent and a mainstay through future Call of Duty games. It is s through Warzone that fans are seeing teasers for the next Call of Duty, under the placeholder title "Call of Duty 2020" (its rumored title is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War).

But Warzone is getting a few, possibly major, changes in Season 4. In an interview with GamerGen, Infinity Ward's Taylor Kurosaki confirmed that Verdansk will have new items and guns on the ground that players won't find in their loadouts. Also coming are new field upgrades and new loot, and an emphasis on the ongoing narrative told across Modern Warfare's game modes. The reason Price and Gaz are even joining as Operators is because the battle against Al-Qatala, and between the Operator factions, are escalating. Price and Gaz are joining as support to even the odds.

The biggest change in Season 4 may be Verdansk itself. After the recent unlocking of the mysterious bunkers, fans quickly found dormant nuclear weapons just laying around. You know, like it's the TV remote. Other pieces of lore including an official Season 4 teaser video hint that the villains of Modern Warfare intend to use these dangerous weapons, which could level an entire region, maybe even the whole map.

Similar battle royale games like Fortnite are known to implement a new map through dramatic scenarios. It's a tactic to keep the player community engaged and excited, and a way to ensure longevity in a game. Whether Warzone bombs its map and drops players in a new one, or forces players to navigate familiar grounds plowed by the apocalypse, one thing's for sure: Players are gonna keep playing.