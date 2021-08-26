Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to host a PlayStation-exclusive alpha across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this weekend, so we’re here to recap all you need to know about the testing period including its start times, download links, playable modes, and more. There are lots of important details to cover in advance of the big day, so let’s get right to it.

What are the times and dates of the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha?

The Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha runs August 27 at 1 p.m. Eastern through August 29 at 1 p.m. Eastern and is only available on PS4 and PS5. Make sure you have everything installed during that window, and you should be able to take part in everything the alpha has to offer.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha begins August 27 on PlayStation. Sledgehammer Games/Activision

Can I preload the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha right now?

Yes. The alpha is currently available for preload on PS4 and PS5. Players will need about 15GB on PS4 and 20GB on PS5 to install the content, so make sure you’ve uninstalled any unnecessary games and apps before trying to get this one.

How do I download the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha?

The Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha should be easy to find on the PlayStation Store. Sony Interactive Entertainment

If you can’t find the app on the PlayStation Store, there are alternate ways to download it. You can try the following web links as well.

Alternatively, there should be tiles on the front page of both console stores to bring you to the demo. On PS4 specifically, the alpha may be featured in the “what’s hot” section of the storefront. If all else fails, manually searching for “vanguard” should get you where you need to be.

What’s featured in the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha?

The main feature of the Vanguard PlayStation alpha is the Champion Hill mode. In this mode eight duos or trios compete to be the last team standing. Players can purchase and upgrade weapons during and in between matches, and there are four total maps that have been stitched together for this brand-new mode. That’s all you need to know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha.