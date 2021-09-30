Fortnite PlayStation Cup dates, start time, prizes, and leaderboard

Fortnite hosts the first of two PlayStation Cup events on October 2, giving PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gamers the chance to earn their share of a $113,400 prize pool. But when exactly is this free tournament running? And what do gamers need to qualify? Here’s everything you need to know, including the start date, regional start times, prize list, and links to the latest leaderboards. Are you skilled enough to take home the top prize?

When is the Fortnite PlayStation Cup start date and time?

The first PlayStation Cup event runs throughout the day on October 2, with varied start times depending on the region in which you wish to play. When it comes to North America specifically, it’s easiest to recall that the PlayStation Cup starts its first round at 5 p.m. local time and starts its second round at 9 p.m. local time if you happen to advance. For those who’d like to get a bit more specific or compete in another region, we’ve listed the full slate of regional start times in Eastern Time below.

The PlayStation Cup starts at 5 p.m. local time on October 2 in North America. Epic Games

NA East - Round 1: 5 p.m. Eastern to 8 p.m. Eastern / Round 2: 9 p.m. Eastern to 12 a.m Eastern

NA West - Round 1: 8 p.m. Eastern to 11 p.m. Eastern / Round 2: 12 a.m. Eastern to 3 a.m. Eastern

Europe - Round 1: 11 a.m. Eastern to 2 p.m. Eastern / Round 2: 3 p.m. Eastern to 6 p.m. Eastern

Oceania - Round 1: 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Eastern / Round 2: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern

Brazil - Round 1: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern / Round 2: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern

Asia - Round 1: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern / Round 2: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern

Middle East - Round 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern / Round 2: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern

We list these times only because it is technically possible to play the PlayStation Cup on different regional servers if you choose to do so by changing your server region in Fornite’s Options menu. It should be noted, though, that each Epic account can only compete in the tournament in one region, and playing outside your server region significantly increases your chances to encounter lag spikes. It’s generally not recommended to switch regions, but it is doable if only one of these listed start times fits your schedule.

How does scoring work in the PlayStation Cup?

Per usual, all players must be at at least Account Level 30 and have two-factor authentication enabled on their Epic account.

Beyond those basic provisions, the PlayStation Cup is a fairly ordinary Solos competition with two rounds. The first round is an open tournament in which anyone can play a maximum of 10 matches, while Round 2 consists of the top 100 players from Round 1 playing up to six matches. Here’s the scoring system for each round.

Victory Royale: 30 points

Second: 25 points

Third: 22 points

Fourth: 20 points

Fifth: 19 points

Sixth: 17 points

Seventh: 16 points

Eighth: 15 points

Ninth: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th - 15th: 11 points

16th - 20th: nine points

21st - 25th: seven points

26th - 30th: five points

31st - 35th: four points

36th - 40th: three points

41st - 50th: two points

51st - 75th: one point

Eliminations: [Round 1] one point each / [Round 2] two points each

What are the Fortnite PlayStation Cup prizes?

Compete in the Solos tournament to get your shot at a share of a $113,400 global prize pool. Epic Games

As stated above, participants in the PlayStation Cup will be eligible for a share of a $113,400 global prize pool. Here’s how the dollar amounts break down in each of the listed regions.

NA East, NA West, Europe, and Brazil prizing

First: $1,200

Second: $1,100

Third: $1,000

Fourth: $800

Fifh: $725

Sixth: $600

Seventh: $550

Eighth: $500

Ninth: $450

10th - 25th: $400

26th - 50th: $300

51st - 64th: $200

Oceania, Asia, and Middle East prizing

First: $650

Second: $600

Third: $550

Fourth: $500

Fifth: $450

Sixth: $400

Seventh: $350

Eighth - Ninth: $300

10th - 20th: $200

How to access the Fortnite PlayStation Cup leaderboard

Like most Fortnite tournaments of this kind, the best way to check the leaderboard in-game is to scroll over to the Competitive tab and select the tile for the PlayStation Cup. Once the tournament starts, you should be able to press a button to “view leaderboard.” If that method fails you, you can also check Fortnite Tracker, which houses the standings on a third-party site. Just make sure you’re looking at the leaderboard for your region to ensure you’re getting the correct results.