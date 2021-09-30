Game Guides
Fortnite PlayStation Cup dates, start time, prizes, and leaderboard
Want some free money for playing Fortnite on PlayStation?
Fortnite hosts the first of two PlayStation Cup events on October 2, giving PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gamers the chance to earn their share of a $113,400 prize pool. But when exactly is this free tournament running? And what do gamers need to qualify? Here’s everything you need to know, including the start date, regional start times, prize list, and links to the latest leaderboards. Are you skilled enough to take home the top prize?
When is the Fortnite PlayStation Cup start date and time?
The first PlayStation Cup event runs throughout the day on October 2, with varied start times depending on the region in which you wish to play. When it comes to North America specifically, it’s easiest to recall that the PlayStation Cup starts its first round at 5 p.m. local time and starts its second round at 9 p.m. local time if you happen to advance. For those who’d like to get a bit more specific or compete in another region, we’ve listed the full slate of regional start times in Eastern Time below.
- NA East - Round 1: 5 p.m. Eastern to 8 p.m. Eastern / Round 2: 9 p.m. Eastern to 12 a.m Eastern
- NA West - Round 1: 8 p.m. Eastern to 11 p.m. Eastern / Round 2: 12 a.m. Eastern to 3 a.m. Eastern
- Europe - Round 1: 11 a.m. Eastern to 2 p.m. Eastern / Round 2: 3 p.m. Eastern to 6 p.m. Eastern
- Oceania - Round 1: 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Eastern / Round 2: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern
- Brazil - Round 1: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern / Round 2: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern
- Asia - Round 1: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eastern / Round 2: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern
- Middle East - Round 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern / Round 2: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern
We list these times only because it is technically possible to play the PlayStation Cup on different regional servers if you choose to do so by changing your server region in Fornite’s Options menu. It should be noted, though, that each Epic account can only compete in the tournament in one region, and playing outside your server region significantly increases your chances to encounter lag spikes. It’s generally not recommended to switch regions, but it is doable if only one of these listed start times fits your schedule.
How does scoring work in the PlayStation Cup?
Per usual, all players must be at at least Account Level 30 and have two-factor authentication enabled on their Epic account.
Beyond those basic provisions, the PlayStation Cup is a fairly ordinary Solos competition with two rounds. The first round is an open tournament in which anyone can play a maximum of 10 matches, while Round 2 consists of the top 100 players from Round 1 playing up to six matches. Here’s the scoring system for each round.
- Victory Royale: 30 points
- Second: 25 points
- Third: 22 points
- Fourth: 20 points
- Fifth: 19 points
- Sixth: 17 points
- Seventh: 16 points
- Eighth: 15 points
- Ninth: 14 points
- 10th: 13 points
- 11th - 15th: 11 points
- 16th - 20th: nine points
- 21st - 25th: seven points
- 26th - 30th: five points
- 31st - 35th: four points
- 36th - 40th: three points
- 41st - 50th: two points
- 51st - 75th: one point
- Eliminations: [Round 1] one point each / [Round 2] two points each
What are the Fortnite PlayStation Cup prizes?
As stated above, participants in the PlayStation Cup will be eligible for a share of a $113,400 global prize pool. Here’s how the dollar amounts break down in each of the listed regions.
NA East, NA West, Europe, and Brazil prizing
- First: $1,200
- Second: $1,100
- Third: $1,000
- Fourth: $800
- Fifh: $725
- Sixth: $600
- Seventh: $550
- Eighth: $500
- Ninth: $450
- 10th - 25th: $400
- 26th - 50th: $300
- 51st - 64th: $200
Oceania, Asia, and Middle East prizing
- First: $650
- Second: $600
- Third: $550
- Fourth: $500
- Fifth: $450
- Sixth: $400
- Seventh: $350
- Eighth - Ninth: $300
- 10th - 20th: $200
How to access the Fortnite PlayStation Cup leaderboard
Like most Fortnite tournaments of this kind, the best way to check the leaderboard in-game is to scroll over to the Competitive tab and select the tile for the PlayStation Cup. Once the tournament starts, you should be able to press a button to “view leaderboard.” If that method fails you, you can also check Fortnite Tracker, which houses the standings on a third-party site. Just make sure you’re looking at the leaderboard for your region to ensure you’re getting the correct results.